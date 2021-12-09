Sentinels’ coach says no need to make roster changes after VCT Champions fiasco

"There is nothing that needs to be changed. We made a couple of fuck-ups in one match, that’s all it is."

As soon as Sentinels were eliminated at the hands of heavy underdogs KRÜ Esports in the group stage of VALORANT Champions on Monday, Dec. 6, pundits, personalities, and fans started to talk about possible roster changes coming to the once-best team in the world.

Sentinels had a perfect run in the first half of 2021, winning a handful of tournaments in North America and VCT Stage Two Masters Two in Reykjavik, Iceland, VALORANT’s first international LAN event. The North American powerhouse, however, couldn’t replicate the same results later in 2021. Their showing at VCT Stage Three Masters Three Berlin in September, where they fell to Envy in the first round of the playoffs, already raised some alarms.

The organization brought former FaZe Clan player Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty in November to be the first head coach of the team. The skipper, though, was not able to turn things around in such a short time. There is some speculation going on that Sentinels is going to change players after the fiasco at VALORANT Champions, but Rawkus was quick to dismiss those ideas in his latest stream.

“You can clip this, fucking keep it public, there are no roster changes, nothing is going to change,” Rawkus said today. “There is nothing that needs to be changed. We made a couple of fuck-ups in one match, that’s all it is.”

It’s unclear if Rawkus’ comments will be enough to stop the speculations, though. Michael “dapr” Gulino, one of the players on Sentinels, changed his Twitter bio to “content creator for Sentinels” following their elimination from VALORANT Champions, but nothing has been made official yet.

Dot Esports reached out to Sentinels on Tuesday, Dec. 7 to ask about dapr’s status with the team, but the organization has yet to reply.