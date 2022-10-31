Attention VALORANT players: All you Vipers stuck on the B site of Breeze, get your glasses on and have a look at this. A simple way to boost yourself up on the back of the site has been found, and it won’t be a secret for long.

Get yourself into a custom lobby and get practicing, as there is a particular way to do it. No longer will you need a friend or a specific agent to get up the back of B site.

This will be incredibly effective, especially if your opposition thinks there’s only a Viper on the B site. The Reddit post that originally revealed the trick, which was shared on Oct. 30, has seen some traction, so be ready to see it in your games.

How to pull off secret VALORANT boost on Breeze

To nail this jump, players will have to aim into one of the corners of the bricks, and “while holding forward, you’ll tap D and space bar” to jump up onto the back of the B site. It’s incredibly simple and a surprise it wasn’t found earlier.

Make sure you do a crouch jump as well, otherwise you won’t get enough height to get atop this part of the map.

Most Redditors in the VALORANT subreddit were appreciative, with some sharing they’ll “be using this on (their) ranked matches”

Removing boosts is a very common thing for devs to do, if it’s not intended, they don’t want it in the game. Players questioned whether it’d be allowed in the next “rito” tournament, as other unfair or unintended things in VALORANT typically get “banned.”

Other Redditors have already done some testing, with people experimenting with different characters. Agents like “Raze, Kayo, Skye, and Harbor” have no issues completing the jump, however, Chamber might have some difficulty.

Either way, people better start using the boost before it’s removed. It’s an effective way to surprise the opposition, and some agents are already lucky enough to do it without knowing the boost.

Now you can do the VALORANT boost, without using any utility.