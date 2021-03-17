Sakuras Ascent, the first VCT Game Changers tournament, is now accepting signups

Riot Games and VALORANT‘s VCT Game Changers program, created to foster a women’s competitive community, has announced their first tournament: Sakuras Ascent.

The tournament is being organized by Sakuras Esports, a "100 percent female organization" that's dedicated to helping women succeed in a multitude of career paths in esports.

O #VCTGameChangers, criado pra incentivar o cenário competitivo feminino de VALORANT, tem como um dos objetivos apoiar campeonatos independentes.



Hoje, temos o prazer de anunciar a primeira edição destes torneios: o Sakuras Ascent.



Confira os detalhes ➡

The competition itself will be played from April 1 to 4. You can watch the competition at twitch.tv/sakurasesportstv.

The tournament is the first in what's likely to be many all-women tournaments that will crop up across the competitive VALORANT landscape. While Sakuras Ascent is strictly for Brazilian teams, it's likely that more tournaments will be announced in the coming days for more regions.

Many massive organizations are investing heavily into the VCT Game Changers program. C9 White has existed for a while, TSM recently announced their women's roster, and CLG has a squad ready to rumble as well.

The Game Changers program will function extremely similarly to how the main VALORANT tournaments did in their early days before VCT. Individual tournament organizers will get teams together, allowing the grassroots of the scene to flourish and storylines to grow.