Riot “working on plans” to add a leaderboard system for VALORANT players in Radiant rank

There's no ETA yet, though.

G2 Esports’ Mixwell explained earlier today that an “Elo system” for VALORANT’s Radiant rank should be included “ASAP.” And now, Riot has responded.

VALORANT game director Joe Ziegler confirmed that “something like this” is in the works, but he couldn’t offer a specific timeframe.

We’re working on plans for something like this but don’t have an ETA. Definitely interested in giving players a chance to see who’s the best of the best. — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) July 3, 2020

“We’re working on plans for something like this but don’t have an ETA,” Ziegler said. “Definitely interested in giving players a chance to see who’s the best of the best.”

The ranked climb for top-tier players currently grinds to a halt at Radiant, offering little incentive to continue playing. This is vastly different from Riot’s other title, League of Legends, which lets the top players compete for rank one in their region.

A leaderboard system would add more of a competitive aspect to VALORANT’s ranked queues, while letting players earn bragging rights over their counterparts.

Mixwell also believes Riot should let players jump into the shooting range while waiting in a queue, a sentiment echoed by other pros and the VALORANT community. This would be especially beneficial for high-ranked players who often face lengthy queue times.