Riot “very likely” skipping next VALORANT patch until around Dec. 8

VALORANT Patch 1.12 was released today, offering some minor Observer tweaks and bug fixes. And it seems like it’ll be a while before fans get a more thorough update.

Riot said it’s “very likely” that the next patch will be skipped and the devs will “get back in the swing of things on or around Dec. 8,” according to the Patch 1.12 notes. This delay, along with deploying a minor patch today, likely has to do with the instability of Patch 1.11.

Patch 1.12 is a little lighter as we worked on fixing up bugs introduced by 1.11.



“The problematic release of Patch 1.11 is forcing us to reevaluate what it takes to raise the quality bar for patch days going forward,” Riot said.

Patch 1.11 was rolled back immediately after players encountered terrifying Sage bugs, micro-stutters, and blinds not working. The rocky patch also deployed at an inconvenient time since pro teams were preparing to compete in the First Strike Open Qualifier.

With time being of the essence, Riot decided to revert to Patch 1.10 and take further precautions going forward. It seems the devs want to take their time with the next update to ensure it’s stability.

Bugs aside, Patch 1.11 introduced a few big balance changes. Killjoy’s Turret and Alarmbot no longer have global presence. Instead, the German gadgeteer will be better at locking down a site. And Cypher’s Trapwire and Spy Camera are now disabled when the agent dies. The update also introduced new agent Skye and snowy map Icebox.