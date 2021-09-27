Riot unveils more details about VALORANT’s upcoming Sentinel agent

The latest State of the Agents update from Riot Games gave VALORANT players more information about a new Sentinel and a brief look at its gameplay mechanics today.

Riot has been teasing the new agent for months. A well-dressed figure known as Deadeye showed up in the Year One Anthem video in June with what appears to be a sniper rifle resting on his shoulder. And the Fracture trailer from earlier this month was narrated by a mysterious voice with a French accent. The trailer showed two bullets colliding and destroying a reactor.

State of the Agents is back. Character Producer @RiotMEMEMEMEME comes through with the latest take on recent and future Agent balance. See it here: https://t.co/jXdeDfK8Zl pic.twitter.com/eLMzvLT3OS — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 27, 2021

Fracture also contains two gun cases on either side of the map, which are likely the weapons used in the trailer. The character narrating the trailer is likely Deadeye and his handy work seemingly resulted in the destroyed Kingdom facility on Fracture.

John Goscicki, a VALORANT character producer, provided more information in the latest State of the Agents update, although it doesn’t specifically refer to Deadeye.

“We took a step back and thought about different ways to provide another Sentinel to the roster,” Goscicki said. “A Sentinel that focuses on mechanical outplays, with an additional focus of gunplay into the mix for an extra flourish.”

The message says achieving a dream moment will be “magnifique,” which is another nod to the French character from the trailer. The image at the bottom of the post also shows a hot cup of coffee and what appears to be a business card.

But one of the most important takeaways from the post is the confirmation of the upcoming agent being a Sentinel. VALORANT has three Sentinel agents right now: Sage, Cypher, and Killjoy. Another Sentinel would be a welcomed addition and could spice up the gameplay. The upcoming Sentinel will have a focus on gunplay, which is a nice change of pace from other available Sentinels. The post also mentions mechanical outplays, meaning abilities might play a key role in the agent’s gameplay.

Riot will likely remain cryptic about the upcoming agent for the time being, but fans have a lot to be excited about.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.