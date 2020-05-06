Riot says “massive amounts of internet traffic” is to blame for recent latency and connectivity issues in VALORANT

VALORANT players have been experiencing a few laggy servers in some of their matches over the past couple of days. The game’s technical director, Dave Heironymus, addressed some of the concerns around the recent latency issues today, saying that these problems are being handled day-by-day—especially with the increased number of traffic hitting the closed beta servers.

“The biggest problem is the same one hitting everyone else: there’s massive amounts of internet traffic, and players are coming in from many, many different ISPs,” Heironymus said. “This is on us to account for, but travel warnings have slowed down our ability to scale quickly—and safely—in this space.”

.@RiotSuperCakes and @RiotZiegler are back this week with some commitments on disruptive player behavior and more about what’s going on with our servers. Catch up on the latest: https://t.co/QTFVMCdSGK pic.twitter.com/p2i4Zgm60q — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 6, 2020

He also said many service providers have had to deal with the increased network traffic by routing connections all over the place. This makes Riot’s job a bit harder to deal with now that more and more players are getting their hands on the game.

The team wants to ensure that players are matched with people from their local area so they aren’t routed to servers that are across the country. This problem should get better by the official launch date since there should be more players who can find matches on their nearest data center.

Heironymus also confirmed that Riot is evaluating where VALORANT will need new data centers to fill gaps in coverage. He said Riot will have more details for fans when new sites have been decided on.

The VALORANT team plans to investigate the recent performance dips that players have experienced over the past week.