Riot nerfs Cypher’s Cyber Cage, fixes all Spycam exploits in VALORANT Patch 0.50

Get ready, VALORANT fans. Riot Games is finally rolling out the game’s Patch 0.50 today, bringing with it a plethora of nerfs and fixes to the one-man surveillance network, Cypher.

In the new patch notes, Riot unveiled nerfs to the agent’s Cyber Cage. The ability will no longer slow enemies that pass through it. This is because Cypher is supposed to be a great agent for information gathering. Putting a slow on his cage placed him into a similar category as Sage, who excels at stalling out enemy rushes.

As a result, this change should still provide Cypher players with a good vision-blocking tool. But a well-coordinated team should still be able to counter his defenses by pushing together as a squad.

Cypher’s Spycams have also been nerfed. The cooldown when the camera is destroyed has been increased from 30 to 45 seconds. Spycams can be game-changing if positioned in the right place since they can look over enemy utility and can even mark targets periodically. Increasing the cooldown forces players to choose wisely when placing down their cameras to avoid them getting shot early in a round.

Additionally, players will be happy to know that most Cypher Spycam exploits have been fixed on all three maps. Many people in the VALORANT community reported these broken camera placements and helped Riot iron out any outlying glitches.

You can check out all the details and more from VALORANT Patch 0.50 in Riot’s official patch notes.