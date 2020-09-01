Riot makes “small adjustments” to improve hit reg clarity in VALORANT Patch 1.07

VALORANT players have long complained of headshots not properly registering. And while Riot claims this is a clarity issue, not correctness, the next patch should help.

Patch 1.07 is introducing several VFX updates to improve hit registration clarity, giving players a better inclination of where their bullets are going and when to adjust their crosshair.

Image via Riot Games

The VFX indicator when landing a shot will now spawn at the location of the hit on the enemy and stay attached to that position, instead of the game space location. If a player crouches and you hit their body, players should now accurately see the VFX on their body instead of their head.

“We’ve had issues with hit registration clarity caused by players moving into hit VFX, which caused confusion on where a shot landed,” the patch notes read. “This change should make it clear where a shot hit, and where on the body, even if a character is moving.”

An additional VFX spark will spawn immediately at the game space location of a hit as well. This will give players immediate bullet feedback so they can adjust their aim. And headshot VFX is being slightly scaled down to make it easier for players to track their target, especially from long distances.

These changes should help quell player frustrations, improving the clarity around head and body shots. Riot will be “keeping an eye on player feedback” to make any future adjustments.