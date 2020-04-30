Riot is reverting VALORANT’s headshot sound due to player complaints

After VALORANT’s headshot sound was changed in Patch 0.49, annoyed players aired their complaints—and Riot heard them loud and clear.
The VALORANT Twitter page announced that the headshot sound will be reverted in today’s hotfix patch.
The initial change was allegedly made after some players claimed it was too difficult to hear the headshot sound. Being unclear on whether you hit an enemy in the head could affect how you play the rest of the gunfight. But the vast majority of players felt differently.
Many fans felt the new sound was “too sharp” and “uncomfortable to listen to.” One player even compared it to “scraping a knife across a metal plate.”
When pitting it against the old headshot sound, fans simply felt it wasn’t satisfying. And many pro players and content creators echoed those sentiments.
Former League of Legends pro Dyrus claimed the headshot sound, which he compared to a “crunching plate,” would be “enough to make [him] quit” the game. G2 Esports CEO Carlos “ocelote” Rodriguez asked “why did you even change it?”
But fans and pros alike got the message across. The headshot sound will be reverted when VALORANT comes back online today at 2pm CT.