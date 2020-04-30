Riot is reverting VALORANT’s headshot sound due to player complaints

After VALORANT’s headshot sound was changed in Patch 0.49, annoyed players aired their complaints—and Riot heard them loud and clear.

The VALORANT Twitter page announced that the headshot sound will be reverted in today’s hotfix patch.

Tomorrow we're deploying a hotfix patch to address some exploits, fix two bugs, and revert the headshot sound.



NA's patch hits April 30 @ 4:30AM PT, back up @ 10AM PT.



EU's patch hits April 31 @ 3:30AM CEST, back up at 9:30AM CEST.



If all goes well after this… maybe ranked. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 30, 2020

The initial change was allegedly made after some players claimed it was too difficult to hear the headshot sound. Being unclear on whether you hit an enemy in the head could affect how you play the rest of the gunfight. But the vast majority of players felt differently.

Many fans felt the new sound was “too sharp” and “uncomfortable to listen to.” One player even compared it to “scraping a knife across a metal plate.”

When pitting it against the old headshot sound, fans simply felt it wasn’t satisfying. And many pro players and content creators echoed those sentiments.

out of the 221 hours I've played valorant in the last 3 weeks this headshot sound of a crunching plate would be enough to make me quit all because of one small sound change



i've never enjoyed a game like this since realm royale and hope they change to sound to anything else — Marcus (@Dyrus) April 29, 2020

Former League of Legends pro Dyrus claimed the headshot sound, which he compared to a “crunching plate,” would be “enough to make [him] quit” the game. G2 Esports CEO Carlos “ocelote” Rodriguez asked “why did you even change it?”

But fans and pros alike got the message across. The headshot sound will be reverted when VALORANT comes back online today at 2pm CT.