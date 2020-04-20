Riot devs on balancing VALORANT: “We want to make sure there’s time for players to problem solve”

Players are encouraged to figure out issues on their own.

VALORANT players who are annoyed with certain game imbalances will have to deal with them—for now, at least.

VALORANT devs Salvatore “Volcano” Garozzo and Trevor “Classick” Romleski explained their philosophy for balancing the tactical shooter in today’s Dev Diary video, which was recorded in late February. While League of Legends uses a two-week patch cycle, VALORANT devs want to avoid “knee-jerk reacting” to player complaints.

“We want to make sure there’s time for players to problem solve, use all the systems and content in the game to see if they can figure out if something’s truly OP or truly underpowered,” Classick said.

Devs will need to figure out the “right time to step in” to patch issues and when to “let things take their course,” Volcano added.

Since the upcoming shooter is in closed beta, players are still getting used to gameplay and abilities. What seems overpowered now, like Raze’s Showstopper, may eventually balance out as players figure out how to work around it. And certain agents who appear less powerful than their counterparts may become stronger once players learn how to optimally use them.

The devs admit that this is their “current take” and balancing the game may change in the future to “what makes the most sense” for VALORANT.