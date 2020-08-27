Riot believes VALORANT’s Operator “isn’t” too OP but is looking into ways to “smooth out the experience”

VALORANT fans looking for Operator nerfs might be disappointed.

Game designer Nicholas “Nickwu” Smith discussed the controversial Operator meta in today’s Ask VALORANT blog post, explaining Riot’s belief is that the gun “isn’t ‘too OP.'”

Ask VALORANT, and we shall respond! This week we’re answering whether the Operator is OP, what’s up with footsteps, and why we’re choosing timed rollouts vs all at once. Click to read all about it: https://t.co/qELyxBSSVN pic.twitter.com/dH3TrhokuO — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 27, 2020

“We think the Operator isn’t ‘too OP’ but do believe that the feeling sometimes comes from a lack of personal agency against the weapon (for Agents that don’t have tools to break line of sight for themselves), coupled with an overwhelming amount of team coordination to effectively counter an Operator,” Nickwu said.

The Riot dev explained that internal testing with a weaker Operator turned into a game “about who could rush faster.” The Op forces teams to coordinate and plan how to play against or around the weapon, which seems to be working as intended.

While Riot won’t be making any changes to the Operator now, the devs are “looking into a lot of avenues to help smooth out the experience.” It’s unclear exactly what this will look like, but Riot will likely introduce more agents with the utility needed to counter the powerful rifle.