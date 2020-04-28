Riot addresses concerns around VALORANT skin pricing and character progression

There’s a growing majority of VALORANT players who aren’t happy with the prices of various weapon cosmetics, as well as the speed at which characters are unlocked. Luckily for them, Riot Games has finally addressed their complaints in a recent developer’s blog.

“Our original plan was to introduce weekly missions that would provide meaningful chunks of XP to your character contracts,” Riot’s revenue lead Joe Lee said. “However, in playing through our current system, we realized that being gated by weekly missions to unlock the next agent you want to play doesn’t feel very good.”

New week, new questions. @Arkem’s back on Vanguard issues (and solutions! like disabling it when not playing!). V’s revenue lead, @SWAGGERNAU7 talks how we value skin lines like Prism, with reassurances that there’s more to come. https://t.co/bSmltjbYvT pic.twitter.com/t4cm6370VA — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 28, 2020

Many players discovered that it took far too long to unlock the different agents available for the closed beta. The number of experience points you gain through regularly playing didn’t seem adequate enough and it was too tedious to wait for weekly missions. As a result, Riot will be reducing the overall amount of experience needed per contract level on launch while still having weekly missions on the side.

As for weapon skins, Riot said that there simply aren’t enough skins out at the moment. But the team plans to make enough cosmetics to satisfy the hunger of every player in the game.

Whether you’re looking for something clean and minimalistic or something with big graphical changes and custom animations, Riot will be creating skins at multiple levels of rarity with varied price points. Riot will also be introducing ways for players to acquire weapon skins at lower price points, such as the battle pass at launch.

Ultimately, Riot is still looking for plenty of feedback—whether its negative or positive—to make VALORANT a game that’s enjoyable for every player imaginable. There’s still plenty of time for this game to change, too, since it’s in the beta phase of its lifespan.

VALORANT is set to be released this summer.