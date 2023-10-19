Resurfaced racist clip puts top LATAM VALORANT free agent’s future in jeopardy

"I understand these are the consequences of my attitudes."

Professional VALORANT player xand shows his nickname tattoed in his arm before playing at VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo 2023 for KRÜ Esports.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Brazilian VALORANT pro Alexandre “xand” Zizi attended tryouts to potentially join LOUD during the current VCT off-season. Even though the deal didn’t come through, he was still considered a top free agent. Now that an old racist clip resurfaced, however, xand’s future in professional VALORANT is in danger.

The clip in question resurfaced on Oct. 17 and it’s from xand’s days as a professional CS:GO player in Brazil. He was playing an ESEA match and used a Portuguese racist remark “preto fudido”—which translates to “fucking n-word”—after dying to one player. It was impossible to determine how old the clip is, but xand himself said it was from seven years ago.

Xand was attending the Brazilian tournament Multiplatform Esports Game (MEG), which features VCT teams MIBR and FURIA, as a stand-in for The Union when his racist clip went viral on Twitter. Less than a day after, the tournament organizer banned xand from playing at the event and also banned him from all future editions.

MEG 2023 was a good opportunity xand had to convince any LATAM VCT teams to bet on him for the 2024 season after he wasn’t picked by LOUD, but now the Brazilian player already recognizes that his future as a pro is up in the air.

“Everybody saw that this never happened again, I’m not that person anymore and I’ll prove it to you,” xand wrote on Twitter following MEG’s decision to ban him. “I don’t know what my future looks like, but all I think is apologizing for hurting you. I understand these are the consequences of my attitudes.” Dot Esports has reached out for comment.

Related
VALORANT 2023 roster changes: All VCT 2024 roster moves and rumors

Xand has had a vast career thus far as a professional esports player. The 28-year-old played for FURIA and Ninjas in Pyjamas in 2022 until joining KRÜ Esports for the 2023 VCT season and was last seen repping 00 Nation’s colors. During his stint as a CS:GO pro between 2012 and 2020, he most notably attended the StarLadder Berlin Major with INTZ in 2019.

About the author
Leonardo Biazzi

Staff writer and CS:GO lead. Leonardo has been passionate about games since he was a kid and graduated in Journalism in 2018. Before Leonardo joined Dot Esports in 2019, he worked for Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte. Leonardo also worked for HLTV.org between 2020 and 2021 as a senior writer, until he returned to Dot Esports and became part of the staff team.

More Stories by Leonardo Biazzi