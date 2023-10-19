Resurfaced racist clip puts top LATAM VALORANT free agent’s future in jeopardy

Brazilian VALORANT pro Alexandre “xand” Zizi attended tryouts to potentially join LOUD during the current VCT off-season. Even though the deal didn’t come through, he was still considered a top free agent. Now that an old racist clip resurfaced, however, xand’s future in professional VALORANT is in danger.

The clip in question resurfaced on Oct. 17 and it’s from xand’s days as a professional CS:GO player in Brazil. He was playing an ESEA match and used a Portuguese racist remark “preto fudido”—which translates to “fucking n-word”—after dying to one player. It was impossible to determine how old the clip is, but xand himself said it was from seven years ago.

Xand was attending the Brazilian tournament Multiplatform Esports Game (MEG), which features VCT teams MIBR and FURIA, as a stand-in for The Union when his racist clip went viral on Twitter. Less than a day after, the tournament organizer banned xand from playing at the event and also banned him from all future editions.

MEG 2023 was a good opportunity xand had to convince any LATAM VCT teams to bet on him for the 2024 season after he wasn’t picked by LOUD, but now the Brazilian player already recognizes that his future as a pro is up in the air.

Não sei o que será do meu futuro mas só penso em pedir desculpas por ter machucado vocês.



Entendo que isso são consequências das minhas atitudes e não chega perto do que fiz.



Grato por ter mudado e ter saido de um ambiente podre no qual eu tb fazia parte 2/2 — xand (@xandfps) October 18, 2023

“Everybody saw that this never happened again, I’m not that person anymore and I’ll prove it to you,” xand wrote on Twitter following MEG’s decision to ban him. “I don’t know what my future looks like, but all I think is apologizing for hurting you. I understand these are the consequences of my attitudes.” Dot Esports has reached out for comment.

Xand has had a vast career thus far as a professional esports player. The 28-year-old played for FURIA and Ninjas in Pyjamas in 2022 until joining KRÜ Esports for the 2023 VCT season and was last seen repping 00 Nation’s colors. During his stint as a CS:GO pro between 2012 and 2020, he most notably attended the StarLadder Berlin Major with INTZ in 2019.

