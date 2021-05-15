Relyks’ VALORANT settings: Keybinds, sensitivity, and crosshair

He's been on the scene from the start.

Skyler “Relyks” Weaver is a professional VALORANT player who most recently spent nearly a year playing for Cloud9.

Prior to becoming a VALORANT pro, Relyks played CS:GO for a wide array of teams dating back to 2013. The 26-year-old American retired from the scene to become a VALORANT player on June 24, 2020.

Though he is currently not on a team, his time with Cloud9 was highlighted by qualifying for the VCT 2021: North America Stage Two Challengers One. 

The team also won a few smaller tournaments like the Nerd Street Gamers: 2021 Monthly March and Elite Esports Rivalry Bowl North America.

Relyks is primarily known for his play on the agent Omen.

Here are Relyks’ VALORANT settings.

Keybinds

Primary Weapon
1		Secondary Weapon
2		Melee Weapon
3
Ability 1
E		Ability
Q		Ability 3
C
Use Object
F		Equip Spike
4		Ultimate
X
Jump
Wheel Down		Crouch
L-Ctrl		Walk
L-Shift

Sensitivity

DPI
400		In-Game Sens
0.79		eDPI
316
Polling Rate
1000 Hz		Scoped Sens
1		Windows Sens
6

Crosshair

Color
White		Center Dot
Off		Outlines
On/1/1
Inner
1/2/1/3		Outer
1/0/0/5		Fade/Movement/Firing Error
On/Off/Off