Relyks’ VALORANT settings: Keybinds, sensitivity, and crosshair

He's been on the scene from the start.

Skyler “Relyks” Weaver is a professional VALORANT player who most recently spent nearly a year playing for Cloud9.

Prior to becoming a VALORANT pro, Relyks played CS:GO for a wide array of teams dating back to 2013. The 26-year-old American retired from the scene to become a VALORANT player on June 24, 2020.

Though he is currently not on a team, his time with Cloud9 was highlighted by qualifying for the VCT 2021: North America Stage Two Challengers One.

The team also won a few smaller tournaments like the Nerd Street Gamers: 2021 Monthly March and Elite Esports Rivalry Bowl North America.

Relyks is primarily known for his play on the agent Omen.

Here are Relyks’ VALORANT settings.

Keybinds

Primary Weapon

1 Secondary Weapon

2 Melee Weapon

3 Ability 1

E Ability

Q Ability 3

C Use Object

F Equip Spike

4 Ultimate

X Jump

Wheel Down Crouch

L-Ctrl Walk

L-Shift

Sensitivity

DPI

400 In-Game Sens

0.79 eDPI

316 Polling Rate

1000 Hz Scoped Sens

1 Windows Sens

6

