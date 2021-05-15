Relyks’ VALORANT settings: Keybinds, sensitivity, and crosshair

Skyler “Relyks” Weaver is a professional VALORANT player who most recently spent nearly a year playing for Cloud9.
Prior to becoming a VALORANT pro, Relyks played CS:GO for a wide array of teams dating back to 2013. The 26-year-old American retired from the scene to become a VALORANT player on June 24, 2020.
Though he is currently not on a team, his time with Cloud9 was highlighted by qualifying for the VCT 2021: North America Stage Two Challengers One.
The team also won a few smaller tournaments like the Nerd Street Gamers: 2021 Monthly March and Elite Esports Rivalry Bowl North America.
Relyks is primarily known for his play on the agent Omen.
Here are Relyks’ VALORANT settings.
Keybinds
|Primary Weapon
1
|Secondary Weapon
2
|Melee Weapon
3
|Ability 1
E
|Ability
Q
|Ability 3
C
|Use Object
F
|Equip Spike
4
|Ultimate
X
|Jump
Wheel Down
|Crouch
L-Ctrl
|Walk
L-Shift
Sensitivity
|DPI
400
|In-Game Sens
0.79
|eDPI
316
|Polling Rate
1000 Hz
|Scoped Sens
1
|Windows Sens
6
Crosshair
|Color
White
|Center Dot
Off
|Outlines
On/1/1
|Inner
1/2/1/3
|Outer
1/0/0/5
|Fade/Movement/Firing Error
On/Off/Off