Queues are being disabled in VALORANT closed beta

VALORANT‘s closed beta for the European and North American regions went live earlier today, but queues are now disabled.

This is likely a reaction to error codes 43 and 46. It’s officially listed as “planned” platform downtime on Riot Games’ official support page for VALORANT, but updates from the developer list an “issue with [the] number of logins on a specific service,” thus creating errors like timeouts.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Seeing an issue with number of logins on a specific service, and that's causing errors down the line (particularly timeouts). The best solve is for us to fix it, so don't keep trying to relog – we're on it, one sec! — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 7, 2020

With players desperately trying to log in, it seems that Riot has temporarily suspended queueing to fix the issue as quickly as possible to allow all players to enjoy its new tactical shooter in peace.

For now, it’s probably best to just wait it out, check out a guide or two on VALORANT‘s newest agent, Breach, or the rumored 10th agent, Raze.