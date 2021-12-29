Prime Gaming ‘Bruno Coin’ VALORANT spray is now available

VALORANT players can unlock the Bruno Coin spray by connecting their Riot Games account to Prime Gaming.

VALORANT sprays are an excellent way to communicate with teammates or add a bit of decoration to the map. You can use them during the buying phase, throughout the round, and after the round ends to rub a victory in your enemy’s face.

Money’s never looked this good.



Collect a different kind of credit with the exclusive Bruno Coin Spray by linking your VALORANT and Amazon Prime accounts: https://t.co/G0Wotn2PKl pic.twitter.com/BJ4c9iMuit — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 29, 2021

The Bruno Coin spray is a nod to the Dogecoin cryptocurrency that became a popular meme earlier this year. Fans also saw a nod to the growing interest in stocks with the Just Business spray, which was a previous Prime Gaming reward that showed Cypher in a suit with a positive red line behind him. While the Bruno Coin doesn’t come with any real-world value, it’s a fun spray that can be used in-game.

Players must have an active Amazon Prime membership and connect their Riot account to Prime Gaming to unlock the spray. VALORANT players consistently receive new cosmetic items each month, so dedicated players should consider maintaining their subscription to reap the rewards. Prime Gaming also offers in-game content in several other titles, including League of Legends, Grand Theft Auto V, and New World.

You can use a 30-day free trial to unlock the Bruno Coin spray if you don’t want to commit to a subscription at this time. But you’ll also miss out on any future Prime Gaming cosmetics. VALORANT weapon skins are coming to Prime Gaming in 2022, so now is an excellent time to invest.