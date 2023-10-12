One VALORANT agent has had the worst win rate in Radiant for 7 straight months

The agent rankings for pick rate and win rate fluctuate with every ranked act in VALORANT, with almost every agent moving slightly in each act. But one agent, despite being considered a safe pick and a viable part of most map compositions, has just struggled to win at the highest level of ranked.

Since Episode Six, Act Two, which began in March, the robot initiator and the most “anti-VALORANT” agent KAY/O has had the worst win rate among all agents in Radiant, and that’s still the case with only a couple of weeks left in Episode Seven, Act Two. That’s more than seven straight months at the bottom of the win rate chart for KAY/O.

As if losing didn’t hurt enough on its own, KAY/O’s other performance metrics have fallen as well, according to data from stats site Blitz.gg. His average K/D, ACS, and pick rate have steadily declined, and while his win rate has slightly improved as of this current act compared to the previous, he still finds himself at the bottom, performing worse in Radiant than some of the most looked down upon agents in the game like Harbor and Deadlock.

So why is KAY/O losing? It could be due to the high mechanical skill level seen at Radiant; even if abilities are suppressed by KAY/O, he and his teammates are still challenging the best aimers in the highest tier of ranked, and suppressed abilities are probably the least powerful effect on players with such high mechanical skill. Additionally, initiators like Sova and Skye are more popular and successful because of the more specific enemy info they can relay to a team (i.e. exact enemy positions).

Sova and Skye are noticeably outpacing the rest of the initiators in Radiant as well. The two of them have pick rates over eight percent, while the next highest is Fade at just two percent, with the rest of the initiators even less picked than her.

Maybe KAY/O will get a buff at some point? Or maybe he’s just destined to be the perennial loser of Radiant.

