Ninja enters T1’s Valorant tournament with Sonii, Morgausse, Grego, and Lex

Watch Ninja's team take on some of the best VALORANT players in the world.

Ninja has been confirmed as the next captain in T1’s upcoming VALORANT Showdown tournament.

Ninja’s team will consist of T1’s Michael “sonii” Sherman, former Fortnite pro Austin “Morgausse” Etue, former Apex Legends pro Greg “Grego” McAllen, and former CS:GO pro Alex “Lex” Deily. Every player on the roster, aside from Ninja, is also pursuing a career as a VALORANT pro.

Team Ninja will be competing in the first North American event in Riot Games’ VALORANT Ignition Series from Friday, June 26 to Sunday, June 28. Earlier in the month, the Ignition Series kicked off with the G2 Esports VALORANT Invitational in Europe and the RAGE VALORANT Japan Invitational this past weekend.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Nerd Street Gamers to bring Riot’s first VALORANT Ignition Series event to North America,” T1 CEO Joe Marsh said. “In addition to T1’s VALORANT team, we’ve invited some of the biggest names in gaming to battle it out for the record-breaking $50K prize pool in North America and look forward to sharing some exciting programming elements as we get closer to the event.”

Nerd Street Gamers founder John Fazio also praised Riot for “[embracing] the amateur community” and creating a viable path to pro for aspiring competitive players around the world.

You can catch Team Ninja in action when the T1 x NSG VALORANT Showdown begins on June 26.