NBK- will make his debut as a VALORANT pro this week

The Natural Born Killer will show what he has learned after spending one month focusing on VALORANT.

Former CS:GO pro Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt is set to make his professional debut in VALORANT at online tournament DreamHack Beyond Europe, one month after he announced the switch to Riot Games’ FPS, the two-time Counter-Strike Major champion confirmed today.

The French player said he’ll play as the in-game leader for a mix team called Stir Fry which features four up-and-coming players in Mathias “matti” Nielsen, Lewis “YaBoiLewis” Hughes, Stokesy, and Jamie.

“Playing my very first VALORANT tournament tomorrow while IGLing an international mix with no team experience from me before? Surely it can’t go wrong [laughs],” NBK- wrote on Twitter.

Starts tomorrow (29th) at 7PM CET on my channel 😏

NBK- is still under contract with OG CS:GO, even though he has been sitting on the bench since February 2021. He has taken in-game leading responsibilities in CS:GO, but was more of a secondary caller rather than a dedicated captain.

Although DreamHack Beyond Europe is a small tournament, NBK- will have the chance to display his VALORANT skills in a professional environment. The 27-year-old is the most decorated CS:GO player to have made the switch to Riot Games’ FPS so far, and there are huge expectations surrounding him. He’s been regularly streaming PUGs on Twitch ever since he announced his retirement from CS:GO.

Some organizations will definitely keep an eye on NBK-‘s performance, especially because he would bring a large fanbase with him. Before his stint with OG, he played for other notable organizations like Vitality, G2, and Envy.

Dreamhack Beyond Europe will run from July 29 to 31 and he’ll be streaming the action on his Twitch channel, starting tomorrow at 12pm CT.

