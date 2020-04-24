NBA star Gordon Hayward gets his VALORANT ace stolen by teammate

"No, bro, that was the clip."

With many athletes sidelined due to the coronavirus pandemic, pro players have had to find other ways to keep busy. And for NBA star Gordon Hayward, it’s VALORANT.

The Boston Celtics forward was well on his way to snagging an impressive ace, but his teammate had other plans. Hayward posted a hilarious clip today of his five-kill round being stolen by an ally.

While playing Breach on Haven, the NBA player was rounding a corner to defend site B. With the opposing team having planted the spike, someone had to make a play.

Hayward quickly took out three enemies with headshots, using the Vandal to one-tap their skulls. As he approached the doorway, an enemy Cypher rounded the corner at the same time. But Hayward’s adversary also lost his head.

In a four-vs-one scenario, grabbing the last kill to complete the ace would be easy—at least that’s what Hayward thought. The last enemy holed themselves in a B-site cubby with nowhere to go. But as Hayward reloaded, the ally Sova ran up to the enemy Jett and knifed her in the back.

“No, bro, that was the clip,” Hayward said.

