Nadeshot says it “isn’t Riot’s fault” that he can’t stream VALORANT tomorrow

100 Thieves founder and CEO Nadeshot has followed up on his reveal that he can’t stream the VALORANT beta tomorrow due to complaints from other LCS, LEC, and LCK owners.

The former Call of Duty pro is being prevented from streaming VALORANT gameplay on April 7, the first day of the closed beta, when beta access drops will be available on Twitch.

“This isn’t Riot’s fault, guys,” Nadeshot said shortly after he went live with some Warzone gameplay this morning. “It’s the team owners, the team owners put Riot in a very weird position. I’m really happy with my partnership with Riot, with being an owner in the LCS. I’m really excited about VALORANT.”

Nadeshot will be able to stream again on April 8, which is when other LCS owners will have access to VALORANT. Being an esports star, a former FPS pro, and a team owner all at the same time has put him in a unique position.

“This isn’t about Riot, it’s about the other team owners,” Nadeshot said. “You know, this is a day people should be excited about at Riot, not dealing with this drama. I know, selfishly, I’m making this about myself, but I told them, I’m like, ‘look, I’m gonna be honest about why I’m not streaming.’ I’ve been pumped for this game, I’ve been excited for this game, I played in the beta.”

While it might only be just for a day, tomorrow will undoubtedly be a huge day for VALORANT streamers on Twitch. On Friday, April 3, over one million viewers tuned in for a chance at a beta drop, making it the top game on the platform by a wide margin.