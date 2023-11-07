More than half the VCT 2023 teams couldn’t comeback from 9-3, but 2 teams did it twice

It’s been quite some time—over two months—since the VCT 2023 season ended in September, and Riot Games has just dropped a bunch of mentions, including the VALORANT teams who proved the nine-three curse right, as part of the year’s recap.

On Nov. 6, Riot uploaded the latest VCT Data Drop release, dedicating a section of it honoring the few teams who managed to deliver jaw-dropping comebacks against top guns. Interestingly, only two VALORANT teams were able to make the myth of the 9-3 curse work in their favor more than once, and they are NRG and Cloud9.

Led by Pujan “Finesse” Mehta, NRG were able to win two out of three games when they were down 3-9 on the scoreboard at the half.

Cloud9, on the other hand, had to face the 9-3 myth five times as the disadvantaged team but managed to emerge victorious in two of those games.

While Cloud9 and NRG’s impressive performances were heavily in favor of the myth, the release also revealed that 18 out of 32 teams (56 percent) had zero percent win rate when they were down 3-9 at the half. Well, there’s a reason why we call it a myth and a curse.

NRG poses onstage after victory against Team Liquid at VALORANT Masters Tokyo Brackets Stage. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

If you’re among the few who believe in the less hyped 10-2 curse, the VCT 2023 season isn’t going to let you say, “I told you so.” Two teams did manage to make a comeback when down 2-10 at the half, but they did so only once.

Throughout the year, there were 67 games with their first halves ending at 10-2, and only Team Liquid and DRX were able to make a comeback from being the disadvantaged teams to win two of those games. That’s only a three percent win rate for the 10-2 curse, and it definitely doesn’t look good for the believers.

The release also revealed the odds of the disadvantaged team winning in a 1-11 or 0-12 scoreline at the half: zero percent. Honestly, it isn’t surprising.

I’ve won a fair share of games with the 9-3 curse, but only a couple with the 10-2 scoreline against our favor. In fact, I’ve lost a few of these matches being in the advantaged team. That said, I’ve never believed in curses for my VALORANT matches, and looking back at the odds in VCT 2023, I think I’m good.