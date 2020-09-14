Mixwell’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Oscar “Mixwell” Cañellas Colocho signed with G2’s VALORANT squad after retiring from competitive Counter-Strike in June.

Since then, the captain of the team has led G2 to seven consecutive first-place finishes, winning back to back Ignition Series tournaments in dominant fashion.

Mixwell has been one of the most consistent players in Europe, using the knowledge and experience he gained from competing in CS:GO for eight years.

G2 has yet to show any weaknesses in the competitive circuit and arguably look like the best team in the world. They’re unstoppable in Europe and that’s partly thanks to Mixwell.

Here’s a full list of Mixwell’s VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI 400 In-game Sensitivity 0.69 eDPI 276 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G703

Crosshair settings

Color White Inner Lines 1 / 4 / 2 / 3 Outlines Off Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1 E Ability 2 Q Ability 3 C Utlimate Ability X Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Keyboard

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity On UI Quality Low Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TI

Map settings