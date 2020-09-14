Mixwell’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Oscar “Mixwell” Cañellas Colocho signed with G2’s VALORANT squad after retiring from competitive Counter-Strike in June.
Since then, the captain of the team has led G2 to seven consecutive first-place finishes, winning back to back Ignition Series tournaments in dominant fashion.
Mixwell has been one of the most consistent players in Europe, using the knowledge and experience he gained from competing in CS:GO for eight years.
G2 has yet to show any weaknesses in the competitive circuit and arguably look like the best team in the world. They’re unstoppable in Europe and that’s partly thanks to Mixwell.
Here’s a full list of Mixwell’s VALORANT settings.
Mouse settings
|DPI
|400
|In-game Sensitivity
|0.69
|eDPI
|276
|Scoped Sensitivity
|1
|Polling Rate
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
Crosshair settings
|Color
|White
|Inner Lines
|1 / 4 / 2 / 3
|Outlines
|Off
|Outer Lines
|0 / 0 / 0 / 0
|Center Dot
|Off
|Fade / Movement / Firing Error
|Off
Key bindings
|Crouch
|Left Ctrl
|Walk
|Left Shift
|Jump
|Mouse Wheel Down
|Ability 1
|E
|Ability 2
|Q
|Ability 3
|C
|Utlimate Ability
|X
Video settings
|Material Quality
|Low
|Anti-Aliasing
|None
|Detail Quality
|Low
|Anisotropic Filtering
|1x
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Improve Clarity
|On
|UI Quality
|Low
|Bloom
|Off
|Vignette
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Vsync
|Off
|First Person Shadows
|Off
Map settings
|Rotate
|Rotate / Based on Side
|Keep Player Centered
|Off
|Minimap Size
|1.1
|Minimap Zoom
|0.9
|Minimap Vision Cones
|On
|Show Map Region Names
|Never