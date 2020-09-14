Mixwell’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Mixwell is the mastermind behind G2.

Photo via BLAST Pro Series

Oscar “Mixwell” Cañellas Colocho signed with G2’s VALORANT squad after retiring from competitive Counter-Strike in June.

Since then, the captain of the team has led G2 to seven consecutive first-place finishes, winning back to back Ignition Series tournaments in dominant fashion.

Mixwell has been one of the most consistent players in Europe, using the knowledge and experience he gained from competing in CS:GO for eight years.

G2 has yet to show any weaknesses in the competitive circuit and arguably look like the best team in the world. They’re unstoppable in Europe and that’s partly thanks to Mixwell.

Here’s a full list of Mixwell’s VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI400In-game Sensitivity0.69
eDPI276Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G703

Crosshair settings

ColorWhiteInner Lines1 / 4 / 2 / 3
OutlinesOffOuter Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center DotOffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpMouse Wheel Down
Ability 1E
Ability 2Q
Ability 3C
Utlimate AbilityX
Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Keyboard

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingNone
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOn
UI QualityLowBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TI

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOff
Minimap Size1.1
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesNever