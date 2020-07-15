Mendo’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Lucas “Mendo” Håkansson, also known as Mendokusaii, has seen success streaming and competing in Overwatch, Apex Legends, and now, VALORANT.

The Sweden-born Team Liquid player never misses a beat when it comes to new first-person shooters. His pure and unadulterated aim, precision, and game sense have carried him to the top of the rankings.

In VALORANT, Mendo prefers aggressive agents, favoring Reyna, Raze, and Jett. But he doesn’t shy away from supporting his team and carrying from the backline with characters like Sova. His dynamic approach to the game is what makes him such a consistently good player.

Here’s Mendo’s full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI 450 In-game Sensitivity 0.55 eDPI 247.5 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G Pro Wireless Easter Pink

Crosshair settings

Color Cyan Inner Lines 1 / 0 / 0 / 0 Outlines On / 1 / 1 Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot On / 1 / 2 Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Space Bar Ability 1 C Ability 2 E Ability 3 V Utlimate Ability 4 Tofu 60% Zealios 67G Switches

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 8x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity Off UI Quality Low Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI

Map settings