Mendo’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Lucas “Mendo” Håkansson, also known as Mendokusaii, has seen success streaming and competing in Overwatch, Apex Legends, and now, VALORANT.
The Sweden-born Team Liquid player never misses a beat when it comes to new first-person shooters. His pure and unadulterated aim, precision, and game sense have carried him to the top of the rankings.
In VALORANT, Mendo prefers aggressive agents, favoring Reyna, Raze, and Jett. But he doesn’t shy away from supporting his team and carrying from the backline with characters like Sova. His dynamic approach to the game is what makes him such a consistently good player.