Mendo’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Mendo does it all.

Lucas “Mendo” Håkansson, also known as Mendokusaii, has seen success streaming and competing in Overwatch, Apex Legends, and now, VALORANT.

The Sweden-born Team Liquid player never misses a beat when it comes to new first-person shooters. His pure and unadulterated aim, precision, and game sense have carried him to the top of the rankings.

In VALORANT, Mendo prefers aggressive agents, favoring Reyna, Raze, and Jett. But he doesn’t shy away from supporting his team and carrying from the backline with characters like Sova. His dynamic approach to the game is what makes him such a consistently good player.

Here’s Mendo’s full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI450In-game Sensitivity0.55
eDPI247.5Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G Pro Wireless Easter Pink

Crosshair settings

ColorCyanInner Lines1 / 0 / 0 / 0
OutlinesOn / 1 / 1Outer Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center DotOn / 1 / 2Fade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpace Bar
Ability 1C
Ability 2E
Ability 3V
Utlimate Ability4
Tofu 60% Zealios 67G Switches

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingMSAA 4x
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering8x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOff
UI QualityLowBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI

Map settings

RotateFixed
Keep Player CenteredOff
Minimap Size1.1
Minimap Zoom0.963
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways