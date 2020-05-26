Mang0 loses ranked VALORANT match after enemy team leaves the game

The VALORANT closed beta has an odd response to a full team leaving a competitive match. Popular streamer Mang0 received a loss and no competitive increase last night after the entire enemy team left the match.

Mang0 was playing a ranked match in VALORANT when the enemy team left the game. Mango’s team was winning 11-1, so the enemy team probably figured there was no chance of redemption and leaving would be better than losing. Mang0 and his team were fine with their decision until they realized it wouldn’t count as a win for them.

When Mang0 returned to the home screen, he realized his competitive rating didn’t change even though they were up by 10 rounds. He also realized that the game counted the match as a loss despite the fact that it was the opposite team that left the match early.

The result didn’t seem to have any negative impacts aside from counting as a loss on Mang0’s record, but it still was a frustrating sight for the streamer after being so far ahead in the match.

It’s also unknown how the match was counted for the enemy team and if they received any penalty for leaving early.

It’s unclear what caused the game to be counted as a defeat and why Mang0’s competitive ranking didn’t increase. Some players speculated that the game might only count a match as a win when 13 rounds are won. Others explained that there are likely other factors that caused this weird scenario that should be addressed before VALORANT’s full release on June 2.