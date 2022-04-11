LOUD player tests positive for COVID-19 at VCT Masters Reykjavík

The player will be allowed to participate at the event via a quarantine facility.

One of LOUD’s players, who is currently participating at VCT Masters Reyjkavik, has tested positive for COVID-19, Riot Games confirmed today in a statement on social media.

The player in question has not been disclosed by Riot. The result follows a mandatory test that took place on April 9. If the player feels well enough to participate, however, policies will allow him to play via a quarantine facility.

Statement from Alex Francois, Global Head of Competitive Operations, Riot Games pic.twitter.com/1f1P2MjtHm — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) April 11, 2022

“All participants are required to complete a mandatory arrival quarantine and testing period, regardless of vaccination or testing status,” Riot said. “During mandatory testing, a member of LOUD produced a positive result on April 9th. The player who tested positive will compete from an isolated room while their teammates and the opposing team will compete from two nearby competition rooms.”

As a result, the schedule for upcoming matches is now “subject to change.”

Since LOUD won Brazil Challengers in March, the team has a direct bye to the playoffs of VCT Masters Reykjavík. This means the player will likely have some time to recover from COVID-19. The group stage concludes on Wednesday, April 13, and the playoffs will presumably follow thereafter.

This is the first positive COVID-19 result during VCT Masters Reykjavík. Other teams, however, had issues ahead of the tournament. Fnatic’s Derke tested positive but has since tested negative and was allowed to travel to the event.