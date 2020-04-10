Lirik’s triple kill and ace with VALORANT’S Jett shows her potential

Lirik is just one of many top streamers who’s been wreaking havoc in the VALORANT closed beta this week. But he’s already found his favorite agent in Jett.

Jett’s movement skillset makes her especially lethal in certain scenarios. Lirik showed off how to use her abilities to get an ace in a match while streaming today.

Using all three charges of Jett’s smoke to completely disorient the enemy on a push, Lirik then dashed in to pick up three quick kills while the other team was caught off guard by the onslaught.

As his teammates fell around him, Lirik was left in a one-vs-two. Using his years of experience in FPS games like Counter-Strike and more, Lirik stayed calm and picked up the final two kills for the ace.

Jett’s kit is impressive and it’s easy to see how she’s quickly becoming one of the game’s de facto mascots like Tracer has become for Overwatch.

It’s clear now that VALORANT is about more than just aim. The character abilities are going to make or break competitive play and the teams who can synergize their kits the best will have a better chance of coming out on top.