Lead game designer says VALORANT has been in development for 6 years

The development of Riot Games’ upcoming FPS game VALORANT took six years, lead game designer Trevor “Classick” Romleski announced on Reddit today.

The research and development (R&D) part of the process took three years, while pre-production and the production of the title took an additional three years, according to Classick. In comparison, Legends of Runeterra, Riot Games’ upcoming card game, took three years to create.

The name of Riot’s upcoming FPS and a release window were revealed yesterday along with more information about gameplay. An FPS player who was able to try out VALORANT said that the game introduced a stagger effect that slows players who are shot by enemies.

The gameplay sessions featured eight characters, numerous weapons, and two maps called Bind and Haven. The first one includes two bombsites and two one-way portals where abilities can be used. Haven, on the other hand, includes three bombsites.

The eight characters at the release of the game and their abilities were also revealed. No official information about a release date for the beta was announced, though.

Riot has evidently been working on VALORANT for a long time and many fans can’t wait to get their hands on this new title. The game will be released this summer.