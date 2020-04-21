JoshOG admits to being bored by VALORANT’s lack of maps

VALORANT is still in beta development, but that hasn’t stopped streamers from playing the game so much that many of them are already bored of it.

Today, Twitch streamer JoshOG tweeted out that he’s getting tired of playing VALORANT particularly because of the lack of map variety in the game at this time.

Valorant is getting boring playing the same 3 maps over and over and over and over — JoshOG (@JoshOG) April 21, 2020

“I’ll be the one to say it… VALORANT is getting boring playing the same three maps over and over and over and over,” he said.

As of right now, there are 10 available characters to play in VALORANT as well as three maps. In addition, there are a few guns in each weapon category.

While that might seem like a lot of options and variance for a typical gamer, streamers like JoshOG have spent so much time playing the game in the past few weeks since the beta launched that it makes sense why they might be getting a little bit bored.

In the past 14 days, Josh has played VALORANT on stream for 122 hours. With an average of 7,135 viewers, he’s generated just over one million hours watched during that time period on VALORANT alone.

Before you start to think that this boredom is exclusive to Josh, there are just over 150 streamers who have aired more time on VALORANT than him. While some of those channels have vastly inflated airtime due to “reruns” that some people have been playing disguised as a livestream, there are many who have legitimately played VALORANT live on stream for that amount of time.

As Riot continues to expand upon VALORANT during its close beta, there’s no doubt that more maps, characters, and items will be introduced to the game. But as of now, the inflated airtime of many streams could lead to some VALORANT fatigue until new content is added to the game.