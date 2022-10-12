VALORANT has been a PC-exclusive title since releasing in 2020. But recent developments suggest that Riot Games might have plans to expand VALORANT to Xbox as well.

Riot has multiple titles that expand from FPS to MMOs and are available on both PC and mobile. None of Riot’s current titles have console releases but a recent partnership with Microsoft could mean a new future for VALORANT.

Earlier this year during the Xbox showcase, it was revealed that the Xbox Game Pass would be partnering with Riot to unlock special perks for players. This includes unlocking different card packs in Legends of Runeterra, unlocking every champion in League of Legends, and every agent in VALORANT.

In addition to Riot’s partnership with Microsoft and Xbox, a VALORANT leaker on Twitter revealed that Riot added two new icons to the game for both PlayStation and Xbox. These were found in the game files after the release of Patch 5.03. While Riot has not made any official statements about the future platforms of VALORANT, there have been multiple leaks suggesting it could be coming to consoles in the near future.

With the 5.03 update, Riot Games added new icons for PlayStation and Xbox controls to game files | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/AuE05uLqrV — VALORANT Leaks (@valorantleaksEN) August 9, 2022

VALORANT has been compared to other FPS titles like Counter-Strike and Overwatch since its release due to the mixture of gunplay and abilities. While Counter-Strike is also strictly PC-based, Overwatch has always been available on multiple platforms. Overwatch has had success with being an FPS title with abilities on platforms like Xbox, giving hope that VALORANT could have similar success.

There is no current set release date for VALORANT to come to Xbox, but Riot is still toying with the idea of taking that next step and branching out to another platform.