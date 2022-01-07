Immortals VALORANT coach Packing10 leaving the org after 3 years

Dual VALORANT and Overwatch coach Michael "Packing10" Szklanny will be leaving Immortals at the end of Janaury.

Former Immortals general manager and coach Michael “Packing10” Szklanny will be leaving the organization after three years at the end of January.

Packing10 first joined the organization as a coach for the L.A. Valiant in February 2019. He then acted as the team’s manager while also maintaining his place as a coach starting in June 2020 before switching over to Immortals’ VALORANT division in early 2021.

Over 3 years ago my journey began at IMT as an AC for the Valiant. Years later I gained experience as a HC, GM, and operated multiple teams.



This journey comes to a close on Jan 31.



Immortals will always be my first home, but I am now open to new opportunities.



DMs are open. — Michael Szklanny Sr. (@Packing_10) January 7, 2022

“Over 3 years ago my journey began at IMT as an AC for the Valiant,” Packing10 said on Twitter. “Years later I gained experience as a HC, GM, and operated multiple teams.”

Though he didn’t find as much success in 2021, Packing10 was instrumental in the development of many players across both Immortals’ Overwatch and VALORANT teams in his three-year tenure. As a result, many former players and coworkers of his have left messages on Twitter voicing their praises for his ability to “bring out the best” in his players, alongside being a “genuine” coach.

Great coach who knows how to get the best out of players



GL Packing, next round on me — Scott Kennedy (@Custa) January 7, 2022

Honestly the GOAT as much as I hate to say it. Please hire this Marine, motivator, and leader. — Unter (@UnterOW) January 7, 2022

Packing10 will now look to find a new home in VALORANT for the 2022 season.

“Immortals will always be my first home,” Packing10 said. “But I am now open to new opportunities.”

With the recent departure of Packing10, Immortals only have one person left on its VALORANT roster: Andrew “ShoT_UP” Orlowski. But last month, ShoT_UP tweeted a GIF of a contract being signed. It’s yet to be announced if Immortals’ final rostered player has re-signed with org or if he’s found a new home. Dot Esports reported today that ShoT_UP recently practiced with FaZe Clan’s VALORANT team.

The VCT Stage One Challengers Circuit will begin in February 2022. Teams will look to accumulate points throughout the year in hopes of qualifying for VCT Champions in September.