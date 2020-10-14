Immortals signs neptune, ShoT_UP, and jmoh to revamped VALORANT roster

Immortals has completely retooled its VALORANT roster in by signing three new players to the team.

This swap comes after Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk and Quan “diceyzx” Tran both left the organization to join 100 Thieves and Yannick “KOLER” Blanchette joined NRG Esports earlier this month.

We're excited to introduce @neptunensic, @JmohGG, and @shot_upcs to the Immortals VALORANT squad!



Catch the guys debut this weekend in the NSG x Renegades Invitational 😤#WeAreIMT pic.twitter.com/m7LrktDwVM — Immortals (@Immortals) October 13, 2020

Jason “neptune” Tran headlines the recent signees as a player who spent time with Ghost Gaming and Swole Patrol during his CS:GO career. Since transitioning to VALORANT in August, he has played for two teams before joining up with IMT.

His former Ghost teammate, Andrew “ShoT_UP” Orlowsk, is also joining him on this new venture after spending the last several months playing with stacks.

The new IMT roster now is comprised of Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar, Jason “jmoh” Mohandessi, Noah “jcStani” Smith, neptune, ShoT_UP, and coach Jordan “Gunba” Graham.

With its previous roster, IMT never placed lower than fifth place, but this change was made in hopes of finally breaking out of the middle. The team showed some potential with multiple third-place finishes in stacked Invitationals that took place over the summer.

This revamped team looks really solid on paper and we will get to see them in action at the NSG x Renegades Invitational on Oct. 17.