Immortals signs former CS:GO player Asuna to its VALORANT roster

North American organization Immortals completed its VALORANT roster today by adding Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk, a 16-year-old former CS:GO player.

Asuna gained more competitive experience this year by playing for Triumph, a professional North American organization, in March. The 16-year-old also attended the North American closed qualifier for Flashpoint season one with his own PUG team, Asuna’s Anime Aimers, but failed to make it into the main event.

The young talent played his last CS:GO professional match on March 18 and averaged a 1.05 rating during 2020, according to HLTV’s statistics. Asuna has been dedicating his time to VALORANT since he played his last match for Triumph.

You thought he was just a Twitch Rivals partner?



Please welcome @AsunaCSGO, the skilled fifth member of our VALORANT roster. pic.twitter.com/WJSBxXbYua — Immortals (@Immortals) June 10, 2020

Asuna will complete Immortals’ VALORANT roster, which was assembled in May. The rest of the lineup includes Yannick “Koler” Blanchette, Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar, Joseph “Bjorlulu” Bjorklund, and jcStani.

Unlike other big esports organizations like T1, 100 Thieves, and TSM, Immortals isn’t investing in players with massive competitive CS:GO résumés. T1 picked up names like brax and Skadoodle, TSM signed Matthew “WARDELL” Yu and Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik, and Hiko was most recently acquired by 100 Thieves.

Asuna, however, was a top-five competitor at the latest VALORANT Twitch Rivals event played on June 6 and 7, finishing behind only three players, according to Valorantify’s statistics. He attended the online tournament with his now official teammates.