How to watch VALORANT Spike Nations of Twitch

Europe is facing off in Spike Nations of Twitch.

Twitch is back at it again with another VALORANT tournament.

Spike Nations of Twitch features 10 teams, each representing a nation in Europe. Spain, France, Poland, Turkey, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Sweden, Russia, and the U.K. will be going head-to-head this week, all in the name of charity.

💥 The best of VALORANT

⚡ Biggest ever prize pool

🙌 All for charity



Stay tuned for the #SpikeNations @playVALORANT tournament.



Only on Twitch from 6th Nov 11AM GMT: https://t.co/Q4nxnuprF1 pic.twitter.com/h62CTTr9bK — Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) November 2, 2020

The tournament, hosted by Twitch, BLAST, and Riot Games, will include commentary from James “BanKs” Banks and Mitch “MitchMan” McBride, and CS:GO’s Mohan “launders” Govindasamy and Conner “Scrawny” Girvan.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including the format teams, players, schedule, and streaming options.

Format

Group stage

Two groups of five teams

The top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs

All matches played out in a best-of-ne

Playoffs

Four teams

Single elimination bracket

All matches are best-of-one

Finals will be best-of-three

Teams

Team Spain

HITBOX

Leviathan

PoPiFresH

Horcus

Black

Team France

Jbzz

Bazy

hyP

ZeratoR

Skyyart

Team Poland

Lothar

saju

xype

FaminaMeow

AL3XANDRAS

Team Turkey

wtcN

LEGOO

kerimhan

Rip

Rogu

Team Italy

Terenas

Manuelito

Stermy

EduCoz

Sparker

Team DACH

TrilluXe

Kalle

nookyyy

rAx

Sola

Team Portgual

MeetTheMyth

Darkzone

Tuga

Turlin Nole

k0mpa

Team UK

ONSCREEN

Connor Ball

SoMarcus

Flights

TBD

Team Nordics

AverageJonas

Orb

Anomaly

Peak

Noizeeh

Team CIS

Exileshow

Buster

7ssk7

1mpala

gamelifeow

Schedule

Spike Nations of Twitch kicks off with the group stage on Friday, Nov. 6 in the early hours of the morning at 5am CT. It will conclude with the grand finals three days later on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Where to watch

The absolute best place to watch the event is VALORANT’s official European esports Twitch channel. The tournament, though, will also be available to view on BLAST and Riot’s channels.