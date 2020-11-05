How to watch VALORANT Spike Nations of Twitch

Twitch is back at it again with another VALORANT tournament.
Spike Nations of Twitch features 10 teams, each representing a nation in Europe. Spain, France, Poland, Turkey, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Sweden, Russia, and the U.K. will be going head-to-head this week, all in the name of charity.
The tournament, hosted by Twitch, BLAST, and Riot Games, will include commentary from James “BanKs” Banks and Mitch “MitchMan” McBride, and CS:GO’s Mohan “launders” Govindasamy and Conner “Scrawny” Girvan.
Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including the format teams, players, schedule, and streaming options.
Format
- Group stage
- Two groups of five teams
- The top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs
- All matches played out in a best-of-ne
- Playoffs
- Four teams
- Single elimination bracket
- All matches are best-of-one
- Finals will be best-of-three
Teams
Team Spain
- HITBOX
- Leviathan
- PoPiFresH
- Horcus
- Black
Team France
- Jbzz
- Bazy
- hyP
- ZeratoR
- Skyyart
Team Poland
- Lothar
- saju
- xype
- FaminaMeow
- AL3XANDRAS
Team Turkey
- wtcN
- LEGOO
- kerimhan
- Rip
- Rogu
Team Italy
- Terenas
- Manuelito
- Stermy
- EduCoz
- Sparker
Team DACH
- TrilluXe
- Kalle
- nookyyy
- rAx
- Sola
Team Portgual
- MeetTheMyth
- Darkzone
- Tuga
- Turlin Nole
- k0mpa
Team UK
- ONSCREEN
- Connor Ball
- SoMarcus
- Flights
- TBD
Team Nordics
- AverageJonas
- Orb
- Anomaly
- Peak
- Noizeeh
Team CIS
- Exileshow
- Buster
- 7ssk7
- 1mpala
- gamelifeow
Schedule
Spike Nations of Twitch kicks off with the group stage on Friday, Nov. 6 in the early hours of the morning at 5am CT. It will conclude with the grand finals three days later on Sunday, Nov. 8.
Where to watch
The absolute best place to watch the event is VALORANT’s official European esports Twitch channel. The tournament, though, will also be available to view on BLAST and Riot’s channels.