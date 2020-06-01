How to watch Twitch Rivals: VALORANT Launch Showdown

To celebrate the release of VALORANT, Riot Games and Twitch are teaming up to host the game’s first major event.

The Twitch Rivals: VALORANT Launch Showdown will feature eight tournaments consisting of streamers, professional players, and personalities over the course of five days.

Each tournament will include a different region with a group stage, playoff phase, and finals. The top two teams, or one in some regions, will advance to the playoffs, with the winners taking home a slice of $200,000.

To celebrate launch, we’re teaming with competitive FPS creators to hold a global tournament and crown 1 winning team from each region. Up for grabs is a $200,000 prize pool and the right to count themselves among the first global VALORANT champs. https://t.co/8KTOqeVsck — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 28, 2020

VALORANT’s closed beta came to its conclusion on May 28, ahead of the game’s release on June 2. The launch will include a new agent named Reyna, a new map called Ascent, and a new mysterious game mode.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Twitch Rivals: VALORANT Launch Showdown, including the format, participants, schedule, and streaming options.

Format

The format of each of the eight tournaments will differ based on the number of participating teams and players.

Europe

Thirty-two teams divided into two regions (EU one and two)

Regions compete independently from one another

Group stage

Four groups

Four teams in each group

Round-robin

Best-of-one matches

The top team from each group advances to the playoffs

Playoffs

Eight-team single elimination bracket

Quarterfinals

Best-of-one matches

Semifinals

Best-of-three matches

North America

Group stage

Four groups

Four teams per group

Round-Robin

Best-of-one matches

The top team from each group will advance

Playoffs

Four-team single-elimination bracket

Best-of-three matches

Brazil

Group stage

Two groups

Four teams in each group

Round-robin

Best-of-one matches

Top two teams from each group advance

Playoffs

Single elimination bracket consisting of four teams

Best-of-three matches

LATAM, Korea, and Japan

Group stage

One group

Best-of-one round-robin

Top two teams from each group advance

Playoffs

Single-elimination bracket consisting of teams

The round-robin winner between the two playoffs teams will begin the series with a 1-0 advantage.

Participants

The teams and players for each of the eight tournaments have yet to be unveiled. This article will be updated when Twitch reveals this information.

Schedule

European schedule

Group stage: Friday, June 5 at 6am CT (12pm CEST)

Playoffs, including the quarterfinals and semifinals: Saturday, June 6 at 6am CT (12pm CEST)

Finals: Sunday, June 7 at 6am CT (12pm CEST)

North American schedule

Group stage: Saturday, June 6 at 5pm CT

Playoffs: Sunday, June 7 at 5pm CT

Brazilian schedule

Group stage: Saturday, June 6 at 9am CT

Playoffs: Sunday, June 7 at 9am CT

Korean schedule

Group stage and playoffs: Thursday, June 5 at 11pm CT

Latin America one and two

LATAM one group stage and playoffs: Saturday, June 6, at 1pm CT

LATAM two group stage and playoffs: Sunday, June 7, at 1pm CT

Japan

Group stage and playoffs: Monday, June 8, at 1am CT

Where to watch

The best place to watch the VALORANT Launch Showdown is on Twitch Rivals’ official broadcast. The event can also be streamed from each participant’s point of view.