How to watch Twitch Rivals: VALORANT Launch Showdown

To celebrate the release of VALORANT, Riot Games and Twitch are teaming up to host the game’s first major event.
The Twitch Rivals: VALORANT Launch Showdown will feature eight tournaments consisting of streamers, professional players, and personalities over the course of five days.
Each tournament will include a different region with a group stage, playoff phase, and finals. The top two teams, or one in some regions, will advance to the playoffs, with the winners taking home a slice of $200,000.
VALORANT’s closed beta came to its conclusion on May 28, ahead of the game’s release on June 2. The launch will include a new agent named Reyna, a new map called Ascent, and a new mysterious game mode.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Twitch Rivals: VALORANT Launch Showdown, including the format, participants, schedule, and streaming options.
Format
The format of each of the eight tournaments will differ based on the number of participating teams and players.
Europe
- Thirty-two teams divided into two regions (EU one and two)
- Regions compete independently from one another
Group stage
- Four groups
- Four teams in each group
- Round-robin
- Best-of-one matches
- The top team from each group advances to the playoffs
Playoffs
- Eight-team single elimination bracket
Quarterfinals
- Best-of-one matches
Semifinals
- Best-of-three matches
North America
Group stage
- Four groups
- Four teams per group
- Round-Robin
- Best-of-one matches
- The top team from each group will advance
Playoffs
- Four-team single-elimination bracket
- Best-of-three matches
Brazil
Group stage
- Two groups
- Four teams in each group
- Round-robin
- Best-of-one matches
- Top two teams from each group advance
Playoffs
- Single elimination bracket consisting of four teams
- Best-of-three matches
LATAM, Korea, and Japan
Group stage
- One group
- Best-of-one round-robin
- Top two teams from each group advance
Playoffs
- Single-elimination bracket consisting of teams
- The round-robin winner between the two playoffs teams will begin the series with a 1-0 advantage.
Participants
The teams and players for each of the eight tournaments have yet to be unveiled. This article will be updated when Twitch reveals this information.
Schedule
European schedule
- Group stage: Friday, June 5 at 6am CT (12pm CEST)
- Playoffs, including the quarterfinals and semifinals: Saturday, June 6 at 6am CT (12pm CEST)
- Finals: Sunday, June 7 at 6am CT (12pm CEST)
North American schedule
- Group stage: Saturday, June 6 at 5pm CT
- Playoffs: Sunday, June 7 at 5pm CT
Brazilian schedule
- Group stage: Saturday, June 6 at 9am CT
- Playoffs: Sunday, June 7 at 9am CT
Korean schedule
- Group stage and playoffs: Thursday, June 5 at 11pm CT
Latin America one and two
- LATAM one group stage and playoffs: Saturday, June 6, at 1pm CT
- LATAM two group stage and playoffs: Sunday, June 7, at 1pm CT
Japan
- Group stage and playoffs: Monday, June 8, at 1am CT
Where to watch
The best place to watch the VALORANT Launch Showdown is on Twitch Rivals’ official broadcast. The event can also be streamed from each participant’s point of view.