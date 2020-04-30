How to watch Twitch Rivals: VALORANT Europe Showdown

Twitch Rivals is back again, but this time it’s in the name of charity.
Twitch is hosting a $100,000 VALORANT tournament featuring European streamers and content creators. Eight teams, each representing a different country in Europe, will take part in the event with the full prize winnings going toward COVID-19 relief.
The ruleset and complete list of participating teams have yet to be revealed, but this article will be updated when they’re announced.
Here’s everything you need to know about Twitch Rivals: VALORANT Europe Showdown.
Teams
Team Nordics
- Orb
- DomiNate
- Stormen
- yznb
- Noizeeh
TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
Schedule
Twitch Rivals: VALORANT Showdown is a two-day event that runs from May 2 to 3.
- May 2: 7am CT (2pm CEST)
- May 3: 7am CT (2pm CEST)
Where to watch
The best place to catch the tournament is on the official Twitch Rivals broadcast. But if you want a closer look at your favorite team’s perceptive, each of the participants will be streaming the event.