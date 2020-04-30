How to watch Twitch Rivals: VALORANT Europe Showdown

Twitch Rivals is back again, but this time it’s in the name of charity.

Twitch is hosting a $100,000 VALORANT tournament featuring European streamers and content creators. Eight teams, each representing a different country in Europe, will take part in the event with the full prize winnings going toward COVID-19 relief.

The ruleset and complete list of participating teams have yet to be revealed, but this article will be updated when they’re announced.

Here’s everything you need to know about Twitch Rivals: VALORANT Europe Showdown.

Teams

Team Nordics

Orb

DomiNate

Stormen

yznb

Noizeeh

Schedule

Twitch Rivals: VALORANT Showdown is a two-day event that runs from May 2 to 3.

May 2: 7am CT (2pm CEST)

May 3: 7am CT (2pm CEST)

Ready up for the $100,000 Twitch Rivals: VALORANT Europe Showdown!



Your favorite EU @PlayVALORANT Twitch streamers battle for the title & $100,000 for charity in the fight against COVID-19.



Watch May 2nd & 3rd at 5am PT https://t.co/xea83i1yVm pic.twitter.com/pDTafeRpe2 — Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) April 28, 2020

Where to watch

The best place to catch the tournament is on the official Twitch Rivals broadcast. But if you want a closer look at your favorite team’s perceptive, each of the participants will be streaming the event.