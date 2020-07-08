How to watch the WePlay! VALORANT Invitational

WePlay! Esports is hosting a $50,000 VALORANT invitational as part of Riot’s ongoing Ignition Series.
The six-day event will feature some of the best teams in Europe, with recent champions G2 Esports and Ninjas in Pyjamas taking center stage.
Beginning with the opening qualifiers on July 13, a total of 128 teams will battle it out until the field is whittled down to just two winners. Those teams will then advance to the main event on July 15, where they’ll face off against six squads that received direct invitations.
Here’s everything you need to know about the WePlay! Esports VALORANT Invitational, including its format, teams, schedule, and streaming options.
Format
Open qualifiers
- Any team can join
- Single-elimination bracket
- Two best teams advance to the group stage
Group stage
- Eight teams, including six invited teams and two winners of the qualifiers, will compete for a place in the playoffs.
- Swiss system
- All matches best-of-three
- Top four teams advance to the playoffs
Playoffs
- Four teams single elimination bracket
- All matches best-of-three
Participants
fish123
- ec1s
- soulcas
- Kryptix
- L1NK
- ScreaM
- Coach: Sliggy
forZe
- 1mpala
- Coffee
- Zeddy
- SmartSeven
- kolyaN
- Coach: PNUKH
G2 Esports
- mixwell
- PaTiTek
- pyth
- ardiis
- TBD
Ninjas in Pyjamas
- rhyme
- luckeRRR
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
Prodigy
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
PartyParrots
- ANGE1
- Shao
- Art1st
- dinkzj
- 7ssk7
TBD (qualifier one)
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
TBD (qualifier two)
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
Schedule
The qualifying stage of the competition will kick off on Monday, July 13, with the group stage starting two days later on Wednesday, July 15. The finals will conclude on Sunday, July 19.
The starting time for the event has yet to be revealed. But since the event is taking place in Europe, an early CT start for NA fans is to be expected.
Where to watch
The full event will be available to watch on the official WePlay! Twitch and YouTube channel. Riot Games will also stream the tournament on its own channel.