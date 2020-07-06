How to watch the VALORANT Vitality European Open

Can G2 claim their second Ignition series trophy?

Image via Riot Games

French esports organization Team Vitality is teaming up with Corsair to host the next iteration of the Ignition series.

The VALORANT Vitality European Open will feature a $16,851.75 (€15,000) prize pool and some of the top teams that Europe has to offer.

“Ever since VALORANT was revealed, it was very obvious that it was going to shake up the competitive ecosystem,” said Vitality president and co-founder Neo. “At Team Vitality we are really excited to host the Vitality European Open and provide a stage for the emergence of some top-class talent.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including the format, teams, schedule, and streaming options.

Format

  • Group stage
    • Two groups of four teams.
    • All matches in the group stage will be played out in best-of-ones.
  • Playoffs
    • The top four teams from the group stage will play in a double-elimination bracket in the playoffs.
    • All matches, ahead of the grand finals, will be best-of-three.
    • The grand finals will be a best-of-five, with a winner map advantage.

Participants

Apexis

  • RAZORCONEE
  • Maxic
  • TARDUU
  • Flash
  • bacyx

Bonk

  • bonkar
  • Yacine
  • sayf
  • melonhead
  • ziz

breadHUNTERS

  • m1tez
  • Toronto
  • AsLanM4shadoW
  • aimDLL
  • qRaxs

FABRIKEN

  • LATEKS
  • Meddo
  • Zyppan
  • Leodeddz
  • ShadoW
  • Coach: eMIL, d00Mbr0s

G2 Esports

  • mixwell
  • paTiTek
  • pyth
  • ardiis
  • davidp

need more DM

  • Tigene
  • FoDa
  • bzt
  • crazyd33R
  • Barcode

PartyParrots

  • ANGE1
  • Shao
  • Art1st
  • dinkzj
  • 7ssk7

Prodigy

  • HyP
  • rhyme
  • luckeRRR
  • pAura
  • Turko

Schedule

The Vitality European Open kicks off on Friday, July 10 and ends on Sunday, July 12.

The time frame of the event has yet to be confirmed, but considering it’s a European-hosted tournament, an early start for NA fans is likely.

Where to watch

The best place to watch the tournament is on Vitality’s Twitch channel. Riot Games, though, will also be streaming the event on its official channel.