How to watch the VALORANT Vitality European Open

French esports organization Team Vitality is teaming up with Corsair to host the next iteration of the Ignition series.
The VALORANT Vitality European Open will feature a $16,851.75 (€15,000) prize pool and some of the top teams that Europe has to offer.
“Ever since VALORANT was revealed, it was very obvious that it was going to shake up the competitive ecosystem,” said Vitality president and co-founder Neo. “At Team Vitality we are really excited to host the Vitality European Open and provide a stage for the emergence of some top-class talent.
Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including the format, teams, schedule, and streaming options.
Format
- Group stage
- Two groups of four teams.
- All matches in the group stage will be played out in best-of-ones.
- Playoffs
- The top four teams from the group stage will play in a double-elimination bracket in the playoffs.
- All matches, ahead of the grand finals, will be best-of-three.
- The grand finals will be a best-of-five, with a winner map advantage.
Participants
Apexis
- RAZORCONEE
- Maxic
- TARDUU
- Flash
- bacyx
Bonk
- bonkar
- Yacine
- sayf
- melonhead
- ziz
breadHUNTERS
- m1tez
- Toronto
- AsLanM4shadoW
- aimDLL
- qRaxs
FABRIKEN
- LATEKS
- Meddo
- Zyppan
- Leodeddz
- ShadoW
- Coach: eMIL, d00Mbr0s
G2 Esports
- mixwell
- paTiTek
- pyth
- ardiis
- davidp
need more DM
- Tigene
- FoDa
- bzt
- crazyd33R
- Barcode
PartyParrots
- ANGE1
- Shao
- Art1st
- dinkzj
- 7ssk7
Prodigy
- HyP
- rhyme
- luckeRRR
- pAura
- Turko
Schedule
The Vitality European Open kicks off on Friday, July 10 and ends on Sunday, July 12.
The time frame of the event has yet to be confirmed, but considering it’s a European-hosted tournament, an early start for NA fans is likely.
Where to watch
The best place to watch the tournament is on Vitality’s Twitch channel. Riot Games, though, will also be streaming the event on its official channel.