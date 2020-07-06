How to watch the VALORANT Vitality European Open

French esports organization Team Vitality is teaming up with Corsair to host the next iteration of the Ignition series.

The VALORANT Vitality European Open will feature a $16,851.75 (€15,000) prize pool and some of the top teams that Europe has to offer.

“Ever since VALORANT was revealed, it was very obvious that it was going to shake up the competitive ecosystem,” said Vitality president and co-founder Neo. “At Team Vitality we are really excited to host the Vitality European Open and provide a stage for the emergence of some top-class talent.

We're beyond excited to announce our 1st VALORANT competitive tournament, the Vitality European Open powered by @Corsair, part of the Ignition Series 🥳



Everyone is welcome, only your gameplay will lead you to the title 💪 #VitalityEUOpen



> Register now: https://t.co/H2y1d3iLxm pic.twitter.com/kVCkyJfASu — Team Vitality 🐝 (@TeamVitality) July 2, 2020

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including the format, teams, schedule, and streaming options.

Format

Group stage Two groups of four teams. All matches in the group stage will be played out in best-of-ones.

Playoffs The top four teams from the group stage will play in a double-elimination bracket in the playoffs. All matches, ahead of the grand finals, will be best-of-three. The grand finals will be a best-of-five, with a winner map advantage.



Participants

Apexis

RAZORCONEE

Maxic

TARDUU

Flash

bacyx

Bonk

bonkar

Yacine

sayf

melonhead

ziz

breadHUNTERS

m1tez

Toronto

AsLanM4shadoW

aimDLL

qRaxs

FABRIKEN

LATEKS

Meddo

Zyppan

Leodeddz

ShadoW

Coach: eMIL, d00Mbr0s

G2 Esports

mixwell

paTiTek

pyth

ardiis

davidp

need more DM

Tigene

FoDa

bzt

crazyd33R

Barcode

PartyParrots

ANGE1

Shao

Art1st

dinkzj

7ssk7

Prodigy

HyP

rhyme

luckeRRR

pAura

Turko

Schedule

The Vitality European Open kicks off on Friday, July 10 and ends on Sunday, July 12.

The time frame of the event has yet to be confirmed, but considering it’s a European-hosted tournament, an early start for NA fans is likely.

Where to watch

The best place to watch the tournament is on Vitality’s Twitch channel. Riot Games, though, will also be streaming the event on its official channel.