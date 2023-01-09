How to watch the VALORANT Ludwig x Tarik Invitational

It's shaping up to be an exciting event.

The first official VALORANT tournament of the year has been introduced by YouTube sensation Ludwig, and the event will be called the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational.

Set to begin in less than a week, the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational features a roster of high-profile VALORANT teams, including Sentinels, T1, The Guard, and TSM.

The tournament will also feature a showmatch between Team OfflineTV and Team Mogul Moves. This match will bring the star-studded cast of Tarik, QuarterJade, Masayoshi, yvonnie, and Brofain up against Ludwig, Shroud, Yingling, Nick, and Aiden from The Yard.

Like most of the YouTube star’s events, the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational is shaping up to be an exciting tournament to start the new year. But you may be wondering how you can watch the event yourself. If that’s the case, here’s everything you need to know to watch the Ludwig x Tarik VALORANT Invitational.

How to watch the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational

The Ludwig x Tarik VALORANT Invitational is set to run from Jan. 14 to 15 and will be streamed for free on both Tarik’s Twitch channel and Ludwig’s YouTube channel.

The exact start and end times for the tournament’s two days of runtime have yet to be revealed.