How to watch T1’s VALORANT Showdown

T1 is teaming up with Nerd Street Gamers to host the first North American edition of the VALORANT Ignition Series. The Ignition Series is Riot Games’ first step to building a thriving competitive ecosystem for VALORANT, according to the developer.

Last week, fans from Europe and Japan got a taste of the Ignition Series. But now, it’s North America’s turn.

The T1 and Nerd Street Gamers VALORANT Showdown will offer a $50,000 prize pool (the largest in NA to date) and feature teams from big-name esports organizations to amateurs and aspiring pros.

The Showdown began with two play-in qualifier events on June 20 and 21, which were open to all players.

The four winning teams will face off against top VALORANT players, streamers, and personalities next week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Format

Eight-team double-elimination bracket.

Winner bracket matches are best-of-three.

Losers bracket matches are best-of-one.

The grand finals is a best-of-five with the team from the winners bracket securing a one map advantage.

Participants

T1

brax

Skadoodle

crashies

food

AZK

Coach: fRoD

Gen.G

effys

gMd

huynh

MkaeL

PLAYER1

Coach: Blank

Sentinels

ShahZaM

SicK

sinatraa

zombs

dapr

Immortals

Bjor

jcStani

KOLER

Genghsta

Asuna

Coach: Gunba

Team SoloMid

reltuC

hazed

Wardell

Subroza

drone

Coach: Tailored

together we are terrific (qualifier one)

mummAy

aKis

FNS

c4Lypso

kaboose

Prospects (qualifier one)

JoshRT

vice

diceyzx

Skelly

BabyJ

Prospects (qualifier two)

tem

Bunny

Tucker

figment

Khai

Echo 8 (qualifier two)

AYRIN

Brando

Reformed

Req

supamen

Schedule

T1’s VALORANT Showdown kicks off on Friday, June 26. The grand finals conclude three days later on Sunday, June 28.

The specific time of the event has yet to be revealed.

Where to watch

The best place to watch the event is on T1’s official Twitch channel, complete with live commentary.

The tournament, though, is also available to watch through the perspective of each of the participants. Not everyone will be streaming the event, but big-name players like Skadoodle, brax, and sinatraa most certainly will.