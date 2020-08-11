How to watch Allied Esports Odyssey: VALORANT Ignition Series

Can anyone unseat G2?

Image via Riot Games

Allied Esports is teaming up with Riot Games to host the next installment of the VALORANT Ignition Series.

Allied Esports Odyssey will feature six of the top teams in Europe, with G2 Esports—arguably the best team in the world—and Team Liquid—ScreaM’s new squad—taking center stage.

Underdogs Ninjas in Pyjamas and Giants Gaming will contend for the title, with up-and-comers ZypppanGoKill and BBL Esports looking to find an upset.

The tournament will take place over five days and include a €15,000 (roughly $18,000) prize pool.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including the format, teams, schedule, and streaming options.

Format

  • Killjoy disabled for the full duration of the tournament

Group stage

  • All matches best-of-two

Playoffs

  • Double elimination
  • Quarterfinals and semifinals best-of-one
  • Grand finals best-of-three

Participants

G2 Esports

  • mixwell
  • paTiTek
  • pyth
  • ardiis
  • Davidp

Ninjas in Pyjamas

  • rhyme
  • luckeRRR
  • Fearoth
  • HyP
  • CREA

Team Liquid

  • ec1s
  • soulcas
  • Kryptix
  • L1NK
  • ScreaM
  • Coach: Sliggy

Giants Gaming

  • Fit1nho
  • Yurii
  • donQ
  • exerZ
  • jonba
  • Coach: HITBOX

ZyppanGoKill

  • ShadoW
  • ANGE1
  • Zyppan
  • Shao
  • Meddo
  • Coach: d00mbr0s

BBL Esports

  • russ
  • AsLanM4shadoW
  • cNed
  • kerimhan
  • legoo

Schedule

The group stage of Allied Esports Odyssey will take place over a four day period from Aug. 11 to 15 at 10:30am CT each day. The tournament will conclude on Aug. 16 with the semifinals and grand finals.

Where to watch

The absolute best place to watch the event is on Allied Esports’ official Twitch channel. There, you’ll find live commentary from James Banks and Mitch “MitchMan” McBride.