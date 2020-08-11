How to watch Allied Esports Odyssey: VALORANT Ignition Series

Allied Esports is teaming up with Riot Games to host the next installment of the VALORANT Ignition Series.

Allied Esports Odyssey will feature six of the top teams in Europe, with G2 Esports—arguably the best team in the world—and Team Liquid—ScreaM’s new squad—taking center stage.

Underdogs Ninjas in Pyjamas and Giants Gaming will contend for the title, with up-and-comers ZypppanGoKill and BBL Esports looking to find an upset.

The tournament will take place over five days and include a €15,000 (roughly $18,000) prize pool.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including the format, teams, schedule, and streaming options.

Format

Killjoy disabled for the full duration of the tournament

Group stage

All matches best-of-two

Playoffs

Double elimination

Quarterfinals and semifinals best-of-one

Grand finals best-of-three

Participants

G2 Esports

mixwell

paTiTek

pyth

ardiis

Davidp

Ninjas in Pyjamas

rhyme

luckeRRR

Fearoth

HyP

CREA

Team Liquid

ec1s

soulcas

Kryptix

L1NK

ScreaM

Coach: Sliggy

Giants Gaming

Fit1nho

Yurii

donQ

exerZ

jonba

Coach: HITBOX

ZyppanGoKill

ShadoW

ANGE1

Zyppan

Shao

Meddo

Coach: d00mbr0s

BBL Esports

russ

AsLanM4shadoW

cNed

kerimhan

legoo

Schedule

The group stage of Allied Esports Odyssey will take place over a four day period from Aug. 11 to 15 at 10:30am CT each day. The tournament will conclude on Aug. 16 with the semifinals and grand finals.

Where to watch

The absolute best place to watch the event is on Allied Esports’ official Twitch channel. There, you’ll find live commentary from James Banks and Mitch “MitchMan” McBride.