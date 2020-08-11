How to watch Allied Esports Odyssey: VALORANT Ignition Series

Allied Esports is teaming up with Riot Games to host the next installment of the VALORANT Ignition Series.
Allied Esports Odyssey will feature six of the top teams in Europe, with G2 Esports—arguably the best team in the world—and Team Liquid—ScreaM’s new squad—taking center stage.
Underdogs Ninjas in Pyjamas and Giants Gaming will contend for the title, with up-and-comers ZypppanGoKill and BBL Esports looking to find an upset.
The tournament will take place over five days and include a €15,000 (roughly $18,000) prize pool.
Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including the format, teams, schedule, and streaming options.
Format
- Killjoy disabled for the full duration of the tournament
Group stage
- All matches best-of-two
Playoffs
- Double elimination
- Quarterfinals and semifinals best-of-one
- Grand finals best-of-three
Participants
G2 Esports
- mixwell
- paTiTek
- pyth
- ardiis
- Davidp
Ninjas in Pyjamas
- rhyme
- luckeRRR
- Fearoth
- HyP
- CREA
Team Liquid
- ec1s
- soulcas
- Kryptix
- L1NK
- ScreaM
- Coach: Sliggy
Giants Gaming
- Fit1nho
- Yurii
- donQ
- exerZ
- jonba
- Coach: HITBOX
ZyppanGoKill
- ShadoW
- ANGE1
- Zyppan
- Shao
- Meddo
- Coach: d00mbr0s
BBL Esports
- russ
- AsLanM4shadoW
- cNed
- kerimhan
- legoo
Schedule
The group stage of Allied Esports Odyssey will take place over a four day period from Aug. 11 to 15 at 10:30am CT each day. The tournament will conclude on Aug. 16 with the semifinals and grand finals.
Where to watch
The absolute best place to watch the event is on Allied Esports’ official Twitch channel. There, you’ll find live commentary from James Banks and Mitch “MitchMan” McBride.