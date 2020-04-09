How to know when your bullets go through walls in VALORANT

Learn how to kill enemies without them even seeing you.

With VALORANT’s closed beta debuting two days ago, players are still figuring out the ins and outs of the tactical first-person shooter.

Weapons in VALORANT vary in their wall penetration ability, ranging from low to high. And since peeking around corners and taking cover is such a large facet of the game, players will want to know which walls they can shoot through.

Here are two tips for players looking to get unseen kills.

Bullet holes vs. spider webs

One VALORANT fan noticed a difference in bullet holes when firing at different materials, posting a video today. Bullets that penetrate a wall will leave behind a black hole, indicating that they’ll have dealt damage to anything hit from the other side.

When firing at an impenetrable surface, or using a gun with low wall penetration, there will be no deep holes left over. Instead, players will see cracks that resemble spider webs, likely indicating that the bullets bounced off or didn’t make it all the way through.

Sparks and pings

Screengrab via Riot Games

If taking the time to admire bullet holes in a wall is too time-consuming for you, there’s another option.

One player commented on the post, explaining that the “simplest way” to understand if you’re penetrating a wall is by looking at the sparks. If you fire at a surface and see sparks emitting, it means your bullets aren’t going through. No sparks would suggest that your bullets are properly penetrating the wall. The sparks also coincide with a “ping” sound as if the bullets are ricocheting off the surface.

The VALORANT closed beta is live, but players will have to wait until this summer for the official launch.