How to get your VALORANT recap for 2022

Between map rotation pools, new agents, and the long-awaited Chamber nerfs, it’s been a big year for VALORANT. In 2022, the game has grown both as a popular multiplayer title and thriving esports scene, and there’s a lot more to look forward to in 2023.

Before we look ahead, though, we should look back one more time. Developer Riot Games is making that easy with personalized 2022 VALORANT recaps known as Flashbacks.

VALORANT Flashbacks will feature numerous stats and accolades that you’ve amassed over the year, including data like total headshots and most-played agents. Riot has sent its players recaps in the past, having done so during the summer of 2021 to celebrate one full year since VALORANT‘s release. Those Year One recaps also included number of matches won, overall kill-death-assist ratio, total damage done, and more.

More recently, Riot has released an online tool for players to create unique badges for each of their agents, listing the K/D, win rate, and highest rank achieved while playing each agent.

Looking for your year end recap? Here’s everything you need to know about when you can expect your VALORANT Flashback for 2022 and how to make sure you get your recap.

Where is my VALORANT recap for 2022?

To receive your VALORANT recap for 2022, you’ll need to be opted in to receive VALORANT marketing emails by Dec. 26. By default, most VALORANT players should already be signed up for this, but in case you aren’t or if you want to check, here’s how you can sign up:

Visit your Riot account page and sign in.

On the Account Management page, select Communication Preferences on the left side menu.

Make sure the email address you want to use to receive your Flashback is attached to this account, then make sure the “Communication from Riot Games” box at the bottom is checked.

When all this is done or if it’s done already, you should receive your personalized VALORANT Flashback email featuring all your 2022 stats and accomplishments in your inbox before the end of the year. The recap should be easily shareable on social media.