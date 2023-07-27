How to get VALORANT Champions 2023 in-game rewards

One of the biggest esports events of the year is finally arriving soon.VALORANT Champions 2023 will be bringing 16 top teams from around the world together to battle for glory, prestige, and to prove themselves as the best roster of the year.

At the same time, fans will get to show off their support by earning some rewards of their own while they watch the games. These rewards will consist of a player card, title, and spray, and will be given out to any supporters who tune in from Sunday, Aug. 6 to Saturday, Aug. 26. There are, however, specific dates that you must watch to grab yourself these exclusive goodies.

How to get VALORANT Champions 2023 rewards

Pick up these special rewards while you check out your favorite team. Image via Riot Games

To earn yourself the three VALORANT Champions 2023 in-game rewards, players must watch the games on three different occasions. To unlock the Lowrider player title, viewers are required to watch a live game during the group stage from Sunday, Aug. 6 to Sunday, Aug. 13.

Afterward, any fans who tune in to watch a game during the playoffs from Wednesday, Aug. 16 to Friday, Aug. 25 will earn themselves the Gekko Diff spray. Finally, any viewers who watch a game during the grand finals on Saturday, Aug. 26 will pick up the Champions 2023 player card, which features an image of a lowrider with a license plate that reads “VCT2023” with palm trees in the background.

Riot will also be giving out more information about the Champions event pass and this year’s Champion Collection soon, which should feature some special weapon skins for fans to purchase through the in-game store. Last year, 50 percent of net proceeds from the Champions 2022 bundle was given to participating teams and it was priced at 6,167 VP.

