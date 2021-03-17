How to fix VALORANT’s ‘Unable to Start Correctly’ error

Following the release of every VALORANT patch, new errors inevitably pop up and annoy players who just want to jump in and click some heads.

One of the more common, reoccurring problems is the “Unable to Start Correctly” error, which simply means the game wasn’t able to boot up properly.

This typically isn’t a major issue, though, and can be resolved in a few simple steps. The easiest one is simply quitting out of the VALORANT client and launching it again. You can try this a few times, letting the game attempt to boot from the start, which could lead to the game launching properly or potentially giving you another error that could lead to a proper fix.

If you continue to get the "Unable to Start Correctly" prompt, you might need to take it a step further and restart your PC.

This doesn’t mean your computer is having its own issues, but rather it will allow all of your programs to get a fresh start, finish installing any updates, and unclog any potential blocks that could be stopping VALORANT from running. Additionally, this should clear up any problems with the Vanguard anti-cheat software, too.

Riot Games has specifically noted that some updates to the VALORANT client interact poorly with non-Riot software that's running on some players' machines, most notably anti-virus software. This is usually resolved quickly by Riot’s support team narrowing down and eliminating incompatible interactions within the client.

Outside of these simple fixes, your next best option is checking to make sure all of your graphic card’s drivers are up to date.

As a last resort, you can uninstall and reinstall VALORANT completely to see if that fixes the issue, though this is the most time-consuming option outside of having to update your computer if you haven’t done that in a while.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.