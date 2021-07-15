How much do VALORANT Points cost?

A rundown of all the prices.

Image via Riot Games

Items in the VALORANT store can be purchased using an in-game currency called VP.

The store rotates on a daily basis, displaying cosmetic items like weapon and melee skins. Bundles, which include a range of cosmetics from gun buddies to player cards, also appear in the store with Riot’s bi-weekly patches.

VALORANT Points can be purchased using real-world money. The most basic skins (select edition) cost 875 VP, while the more premium skins (ultra and exclusive edition) cost 2,475 VP and beyond.

See Valorant on Amazon

Other than cosmetics, you can also use VP to purchase contract levels, battle pass levels, and Radianite points, which can be used to evolve your guns and upgrade skins.

Here’s how much VP costs per region.

Australia

VPCostBonus VPTotal
525A$7.99525 
985A$14.99401,025 
2,035A$30.99140 2,175
3,675A$55.993003,975 
5,250
A$79.99		550 5,800 
8,530A$129.991220 9,750

Brazil

VPCostBonus VPTotal
500R$14.900500
1,000R$29.90501,050 
2,000R$59.901752,175
3,500R$104.90
3503,850 
5,000
R$149.90
550 5,550
10,000R$299.90150011,500

Europe

VPCostBonus VPTotal
500€5.490500
1,090€11.99601,150 
2,000€21.991502,150
4,000€43.99400 4,400
4,910€53.99
5905,500
9,090€99.991,410 10,500 

India

VPCostBonus VPTotal
475₹399475
950₹799501,000 
1,900₹15991502,050
3,205₹2699445 3,650
4,750₹3999
6005,350
9,380₹79001,62011,000

Mexico

VPCostBonus VPTotal
500$79 MXN0500
950 $149 MXN1001,050
1900$299 MXN2752,175
3350
$529 MXN		5003,850 
4800$759 MXN7505,550
9500
$1,499 MXN		2,00011,500 

New Zealand

VPCostBonus VPTotal
599NZ$8.990599
990 NZ$16.99351,025 
2,040NZ$34.991352,175
3,675NZ$62.993003,975 
5,250NZ$89.995505,800 
8,460NZ$144.991,2909,750 

North America

VPCostBonus VPTotal
475 $4.990475
950$9.99501,000 
1,900 $19.99150 2,050 
3,325$34.99
3253,650
4,750
$49.99		6005,350
9,500
$99.99		150011,000

United Kingdom

VPCostBonus VPTotal
525£4.990525
1,050£9.99501,100
2,100£19.991502,250
3,675£34.993254,000
5,250 £49.995505,800 
10,500 £99.991,500 12,000