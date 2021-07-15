How much do VALORANT Points cost?

A rundown of all the prices.

Items in the VALORANT store can be purchased using an in-game currency called VP.

The store rotates on a daily basis, displaying cosmetic items like weapon and melee skins. Bundles, which include a range of cosmetics from gun buddies to player cards, also appear in the store with Riot’s bi-weekly patches.

VALORANT Points can be purchased using real-world money. The most basic skins (select edition) cost 875 VP, while the more premium skins (ultra and exclusive edition) cost 2,475 VP and beyond.

Other than cosmetics, you can also use VP to purchase contract levels, battle pass levels, and Radianite points, which can be used to evolve your guns and upgrade skins.

Here’s how much VP costs per region.

Australia

VP Cost Bonus VP Total 525 A$7.99 0 525 985 A$14.99 40 1,025 2,035 A$30.99 140 2,175 3,675 A$55.99 300 3,975 5,250

A$79.99 550 5,800 8,530 A$129.99 1220 9,750

Brazil

VP Cost Bonus VP Total 500 R$14.90 0 500 1,000 R$29.90 50 1,050 2,000 R$59.90 175 2,175 3,500 R$104.90

350 3,850 5,000

R$149.90

550 5,550 10,000 R$299.90 1500 11,500

Europe

VP Cost Bonus VP Total 500 €5.49 0 500 1,090 €11.99 60 1,150 2,000 €21.99 150 2,150 4,000 €43.99 400 4,400 4,910 €53.99

590 5,500 9,090 €99.99 1,410 10,500

India

VP Cost Bonus VP Total 475 ₹399 0 475 950 ₹799 50 1,000 1,900 ₹1599 150 2,050 3,205 ₹2699 445 3,650 4,750 ₹3999

600 5,350 9,380 ₹7900 1,620 11,000

Mexico

VP Cost Bonus VP Total 500 $79 MXN 0 500 950 $149 MXN 100 1,050 1900 $299 MXN 275 2,175 3350

$529 MXN 500 3,850 4800 $759 MXN 750 5,550 9500

$1,499 MXN 2,000 11,500

New Zealand

VP Cost Bonus VP Total 599 NZ$8.99 0 599 990 NZ$16.99 35 1,025 2,040 NZ$34.99 135 2,175 3,675 NZ$62.99 300 3,975 5,250 NZ$89.99 550 5,800 8,460 NZ$144.99 1,290 9,750

North America

VP Cost Bonus VP Total 475 $4.99 0 475 950 $9.99 50 1,000 1,900 $19.99 150 2,050 3,325 $34.99

325 3,650 4,750

$49.99 600 5,350 9,500

$99.99 1500 11,000

United Kingdom