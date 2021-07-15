How much do VALORANT Points cost?

Items in the VALORANT store can be purchased using an in-game currency called VP.
The store rotates on a daily basis, displaying cosmetic items like weapon and melee skins. Bundles, which include a range of cosmetics from gun buddies to player cards, also appear in the store with Riot’s bi-weekly patches.
VALORANT Points can be purchased using real-world money. The most basic skins (select edition) cost 875 VP, while the more premium skins (ultra and exclusive edition) cost 2,475 VP and beyond.
Other than cosmetics, you can also use VP to purchase contract levels, battle pass levels, and Radianite points, which can be used to evolve your guns and upgrade skins.
Here’s how much VP costs per region.
Australia
|VP
|Cost
|Bonus VP
|Total
|525
|A$7.99
|0
|525
|985
|A$14.99
|40
|1,025
|2,035
|A$30.99
|140
|2,175
|3,675
|A$55.99
|300
|3,975
|5,250
A$79.99
|550
|5,800
|8,530
|A$129.99
|1220
|9,750
Brazil
|VP
|Cost
|Bonus VP
|Total
|500
|R$14.90
|0
|500
|1,000
|R$29.90
|50
|1,050
|2,000
|R$59.90
|175
|2,175
|3,500
|R$104.90
|350
|3,850
|5,000
R$149.90
|550
|5,550
|10,000
|R$299.90
|1500
|11,500
Europe
|VP
|Cost
|Bonus VP
|Total
|500
|€5.49
|0
|500
|1,090
|€11.99
|60
|1,150
|2,000
|€21.99
|150
|2,150
|4,000
|€43.99
|400
|4,400
|4,910
|€53.99
|590
|5,500
|9,090
|€99.99
|1,410
|10,500
India
|VP
|Cost
|Bonus VP
|Total
|475
|₹399
|0
|475
|950
|₹799
|50
|1,000
|1,900
|₹1599
|150
|2,050
|3,205
|₹2699
|445
|3,650
|4,750
|₹3999
|600
|5,350
|9,380
|₹7900
|1,620
|11,000
Mexico
|VP
|Cost
|Bonus VP
|Total
|500
|$79 MXN
|0
|500
|950
|$149 MXN
|100
|1,050
|1900
|$299 MXN
|275
|2,175
|3350
$529 MXN
|500
|3,850
|4800
|$759 MXN
|750
|5,550
|9500
$1,499 MXN
|2,000
|11,500
New Zealand
|VP
|Cost
|Bonus VP
|Total
|599
|NZ$8.99
|0
|599
|990
|NZ$16.99
|35
|1,025
|2,040
|NZ$34.99
|135
|2,175
|3,675
|NZ$62.99
|300
|3,975
|5,250
|NZ$89.99
|550
|5,800
|8,460
|NZ$144.99
|1,290
|9,750
North America
|VP
|Cost
|Bonus VP
|Total
|475
|$4.99
|0
|475
|950
|$9.99
|50
|1,000
|1,900
|$19.99
|150
|2,050
|3,325
|$34.99
|325
|3,650
|4,750
$49.99
|600
|5,350
|9,500
$99.99
|1500
|11,000
United Kingdom
|VP
|Cost
|Bonus VP
|Total
|525
|£4.99
|0
|525
|1,050
|£9.99
|50
|1,100
|2,100
|£19.99
|150
|2,250
|3,675
|£34.99
|325
|4,000
|5,250
|£49.99
|550
|5,800
|10,500
|£99.99
|1,500
|12,000