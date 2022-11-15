History in the making: VALORANT Game Changers stars share expectations for circuit’s first LAN event

The first-ever VALORANT Game Changers LAN event is ready to set off, and all teams are ready to compete for the title of world champions. After almost two years since its beginning, the Game Changers circuit will crown the first World Champions after six days of matches.

The expectations of the competition are as high as the ones put on the event itself, and while certain players have already noticed the outstanding work of the production team, others have a more critical eye on what they will experience.

Could9 White Alexis “alexis” Guarrasi was the first to praise Riot’s production, describing the work behind the scenes as “immaculate.”

But, her expectations of Game Changers go beyond the Championship in Berlin—she wishes for more LAN events, especially for regional ones considering there isn’t that much “worry about Covid quite as much as before.”

Similarly, Guild X’s Vivian “roxi” Schilling said she was “super happy” with how the arena and the production behind the event are looking. “There’s so much thought put into everything and it’s just like everything looks super cool.” Overall she spoke for her teammates as well, saying how happy everyone is to be at the Game Changers Championship.

Another player vocal about the feelings of her teammates was Sarindhorn “JinNy” Wanothayarnchai of X10 Sapphire. Her expectations of the competitions are tied with her team and her opponents; she hoped for everyone in the tournament to gain a lot of experience.

On the other hand, Diana “sonder” Zhang from Shopify Rebellion said to have not many expectations for the event. Sonder continued by explaining that, although she does respect all players present at the tournament, her shout-out goes to those who are working behind the scenes. “[Riot] is putting in lots of work and lots of thought behind all this and hopefully everyone that gets to see it is gonna be very, very surprised.”

While most seem to have been surprised by the elaborate backstage Riot constructs for their events, one player, in particular, seemed to be focused on the result of the competition. “I feel like many teams are like: ‘we’re the best team in the world’,” said G2 Gozen star Michaela “mimi” Lintrup. “ So I think that’s exciting to figure out who’s actually the best.”

But this competition specifically has a bigger scope than the trophy, and it will most likely be a milestone for all competitions open to marginalized genders. The Game Changers creates “new opportunities and exposure for women and other marginalized genders within VALORANT esports,” as described by Riot.

And for some players, the expectations for this Championship are based precisely on this opportunity to change something in the esports ecosystem.

“For me, that’s something historic to be here with all the girls, and to be here, at this moment, is insane,” said Natália “daiki” Vilela, player for Team Liquid Brazil. Haruka “Curumi” Tajima, from FENNEL expressed her gratitude for this opportunity: “I’m sure that from this event the female esports scene will keep growing and we want to be the ones leading it.”

The expectations are as high for the players and for Riot since the eyes of the community will be on the first ever LAN VALORANT tournament for marginalized genders. But as Consuelo “consu” Rivas said “everything is already incredible.”

The player for KRÜ Fem is ready to chase the title of world champion, and is just waiting for the time “to see it happen.”

The stage is set, the teams are ready, and the throne for the first Game Changers World Championship is vacant. But in just a few days we will know who will be the first queens to sit on the top of the world of VALORANT Game Changers.