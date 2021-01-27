Hiko says nitr0 could be back in 100 Thieves’ VALORANT lineup ‘by this weekend’

100 Thieves’ VALORANT team shouldn’t be without nitr0 for too much longer, according to Hiko.

100 Thieves initially planned to start competing in the VALORANT Champions Tour with a stand-in after nitr0 revealed on Christmas that he and his partner are expecting the birth of their son soon. But nitr0's wife is apparently incredibly close to having her baby "either today or tomorrow," which Hiko says could give the 25-year-old enough time to return to the starting lineup over the weekend.

"Nitr0 should have his baby hopefully within the next couple of days," Hiko said. "Essentially, when nitr0 is ready to come back, which should be by this weekend if his baby son is born any time in the next day or two, we'll use nitr0 for the rest of the tournament."

Nitr0 has been practicing with the team during the time in which they've been looking to find a replacement, according to Asuna.

100 Thieves will begin the VALORANT Challengers event with Silenx playing in nitr0's place.