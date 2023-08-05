Here are the early VALORANT 7.03 patch notes

While the official release of VALORANT’s Patch 7.03 is still days away, a test version hit the PBE servers on August 4, giving players a peek into the final patch notes. Besides an interesting mention of an upgrade to the “rendering system,” the rest of the patch appears to be pretty basic, only bringing a few feedback-focused changes to our plate.

Scheduled to end on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at 11 am. PT, the current PBE will focus on Store updates to improve the purchase system’s existing user-friendliness. It will also test fixes to some bugs affecting player settings, agent portraits, the Esports Hub in Patch 7.02, and more.

Here’re the full PBE notes containing all changes you can expect in the upcoming 7.03 patch.

VALORANT PBE Patch 7.03 Store updates

Starting with Patch 7.03, you can mark purchased or unlocked cosmetics as your favorite from the transaction or confirmation screen itself. Previously, you’d need to visit your Inventory and search for the owned weapon skin or accessory item (Gun Buddies and Sprays) to favorite it. As is apparent, this change intends to save you some hassle.

A similar change makes locating a newly acquired Spray a tad bit easier as well. Upon purchasing or unlocking a Spray post patch 7.03, you’ll be able to navigate to that Spray in the Collections tab directly from the purchase/confirmation screen.

VALORANT PBE Patch 7.03 General Update for Rendering System

While Riot didn’t elaborate much on this particular feature, VALORANT’s rendering system is set to be ‘restructured’ with the upcoming patch, and it’s being done “with the goal of making the system more maintainable in the future.”

An update to the game’s rendering system may improve visuals and performance for the players’ side and reduce visual anomalies (bugs), albeit it could also be just an internal update for the developers’ purposes. Either way, you can expect more details once the official patch notes are out.

All bug fixes included in VALORANT PBE Patch 7.03

Riot has added five bug fixes in the ongoing PBE, targeting a few highly reported flaws in the game. For example, the Esports Hub displayed incorrect schedules for some players due to a time conversion error. The upcoming patch will fix this, alongside another notorious issue affecting the shield’s number value in the Buy Menu.

That said, note that these may not be the only fixes intended for Patch 7.03; it’s just the ones that are being tested for now. The developers may add more fixes to the final update.

Fixed a bug where a white line appeared on Player Portraits when an Ultimate was used.

Fixed an issue where a shield’s number value appears red in the shop upon damage and then when buying it back again.

Fixed a font issue where Greek Tonos was not rendering for Account Names.

Fixed a bug where VOIP Ducks Flavor VO (a setting that, when turned on, makes in-game sounds slightly lower in order to prioritize party/team comms) was not functioning as intended.

Fixed a bug in the Esports Hub that was causing the Schedule to show incorrect Time/Days due to UTC time conversion.

We’ll update the article with the full notes for VALORANT’s Patch 7.03 once it’s out.

